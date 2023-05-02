Street Fighter 6 Shows Off New Animations

Gaming fans seem to be in “countdown mode” for many titles near and somewhat far. For a couple of AAA games, you’re either in the final few weeks of a countdown or just starting the countdown for the final month. One such game in the latter category is Street Fighter 6. The game is a month away as of today, and fans are eager to try the game out more than they have. They’ve touched on the game via betas and demos, but they want more, and they’ll take any new look at the game however they can get it, even if it’s leaks.

Don’t worry, we’re not about to spoil something big from the game, but we will show off something kind of fun. In the game, when you select the character you’re getting ready to play, you’ll see them in a little bit of a “scene.”

Specifically, you’ll see them in an idle animation showing off their personality in fun ways. For example, while some stand around, others, like Zangief, are doing squats. Manon is doing a pose while she dances a bit. Then there’s Dee Jay, who happily plays a tune while waiting for selection. Lily just looks around before spying you “through the looking glass” and so on and so forth. You can check out the entire roster of characters’ idle animations below:

As you can see, it’s a fun little detail that makes the game come to life in a fresh way. Sometimes these details can make all the difference in the gaming space.

Speaking of which, one of the reasons that fans are excited about Street Fighter 6 is that it seems Capcom has learned its lesson from past titles and is putting everything they have into the game so that there are “no excuses” about what is and isn’t available to players. They’re not going for the “lean version” of the game as they did with their last title. Instead, they’re bringing everything you can imagine for the game and more.

They have color commentary, they have a character creation mode where you can make the fighter of your dreams, they have an expansive online mode, and they’ve even made multiple control schemes to help players of various skill levels.

The team wants this to be a title everyone can play and enjoy, and there’s nothing wrong with that. So hopefully, it’ll all work out when it arrives on June 2nd.