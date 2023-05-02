Hogwarts Legacy Is About To Have A Resurgence

Hogwarts Legacy was one of the most anticipated video game releases for 2023. Players were eagerly awaiting to get their hands on this game as Avalanche Software’s developers crafted it. While it took quite some time, the developers did manage to get this game out into the marketplace within February of 2023. However, that was only for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 platforms. Later this week, we’ll see the game receive another launch into the marketplace, this time for last-generation platforms.

The developers initially had planned to get this game out across the board for players. But unfortunately, the developers needed a little more time, and it resulted in breaking up the game into three distinct launches. Those on the latest-generation platforms would receive the game in February of 2023. Now we’re gearing up for Hogwarts Legacy to release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. That game will be available to pick up on May 5, 2023. So those on last-generation hardware for Sony and Microsoft will finally get to enjoy their magical journey as a student of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

We have you covered if you haven’t kept tabs on this game. In this particular installment, we’re following a new late-accepted student to Hogwarts. Players will get to customize their character and begin attending classes. However, you soon discover that you possess an ancient magic that’s incredibly rare. That sparks a new journey on its own as you’ll be forced to fight off a powerful force seeking out the source of this rare magic. When you’re not actively seeking to bring this new antagonist force down, you’ll be able to partake in different classes, explore Hogwarts and the school’s outskirts, along with aiding in quests from your fellow students.

As mentioned earlier, this game was broken down into three distinct releases. We already have the game on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. This week those on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will have the ability to pick up the game. But this game will eventually land on the Nintendo Switch platform. As long as there are no unexpected delays, those on Nintendo Switch should receive the game on July 25, 2023.

If you want more insight into the game and its mechanics, you can check out our Before You Buy video coverage below. Although, keep in mind that this was coverage for the version released initially in February of this year. So this might not be a completely accurate representation of what last-generation platforms will receive later this week.