PlayStation Plus Free Games For May Officially Announced

Update:

The PlayStation Plus games for the month of May are now available to claim.

Original Story…

When it comes to consoles, having a subscription service is almost a requirement. If you want to enjoy online multiplayer gameplay, then it’s a must. However, there are a few extra benefits tucked away in these services. For instance, Sony has a few different tiers for their PlayStation Plus subscription service. With these subscriptions, players can gain access to the likes of special discounts, online multiplayer, as previously mentioned, and even free monthly video games.

So if you’re looking for something new to play, then there are always a couple of different games added into the mix each month. Today, we reported on a leak that suggested what games were coming to PlayStation Plus this month. Now the news is official Sony took to their PlayStation Blog and revealed what games were inbound for players on PlayStation Plus Premium, Extra, and Essential. So if you haven’t already taken notice, here are the games coming your way.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games May 2023

GRID Legends – PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Chivalry 2 – PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Descenders – PlayStation 4

Those three games might help tie you over until something else drops this coming month. But, of course, if you already own PlayStation Plus, then you will still have until May 1, 2023, to grab the games featured from this month. Those games are Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and lastly Tails of Iron. But there’s another event going on right now that might make it worth your while if you’re gaming on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms.

If you haven’t noticed, there is a massive sale going on right now through the PlayStation Storefront. Sony is holding the Golden Week sale in celebration of the holiday event in Japan. This sale has over 400 video game items on sale which you can read more about right here. That should hopefully give you a few extra video game titles to add to your digital collection or cross off some games on your backlog. Regardless, because we don’t know just how long the PlayStation Golden Week sale event will last, you won’t want to wait too long before picking any of these games up. Likewise, because there are over 400 different items available, you’ll have pages of video games to sift through.