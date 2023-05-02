Xbox Reveals What Games Are Leaving Game Pass This Month

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass might be a must-have subscription service, especially if you have an Xbox console. The video game service offers players a massive collection of video games to play for just a monthly fee. On top of that, we know that each first-party video game release from Microsoft’s studios will launch on Xbox Game Pass, and it shouldn’t leave the service. Of course, there are exceptions, as we saw Quantum Break head off the service for a short while as Remedy Entertainment sorted out some licensing issues. But on top of that, various third-party video game titles get added into the mix for players to enjoy.

Unfortunately, unlike first-party video game titles from Microsoft, the collection of third-party video game titles will eventually leave the service. But even though these games might be out the door, Microsoft still incentivizes you to try these titles out. This comes in the form of a 20% discount to purchase these games before they are officially out of the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass service. So even if you only have a few days to play a certain game before it’s off Xbox Game Pass, you can pick it up with a price cut.

We’re just starting the month of May, and we already know what games will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass service this month. But outside of that, we know what games are leaving Xbox Game Pass. Revealed through the official Xbox Wire blog, Microsoft listed out what games we will see leave Xbox Game Pass later this month. Here is what will be out the door before May officially wraps up.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass May 15

Before We Leave

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Hearts of Iron IV

Her Story

Umurangi Generation: Special Edition

Again, it’s worth trying these games out. Even though these titles will leave the subscription service soon, a discount is available that you can take advantage of. But if none of these games particularly interests you, then hopefully, the first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for the month of May will give you something to enjoy.

Xbox Game Pass May 2023 Coming Soon