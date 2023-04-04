Remedy Entertainment Confirms Quantum Break Will Be Returning To Xbox Game Pass

It was a massive hit when Microsoft brought out the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Players were getting access to countless video game titles for a small monthly fee. What made things even better was the fact that all of Microsoft’s first-party exclusive titles would be launching and staying on the Xbox Game Pass service. So if you’re ever finding yourself bored and looking for something new to enjoy, Xbox Game Pass could provide endless fun. However, it came as a surprise when fans learned that one of Microsoft’s Xbox exclusives was going to be on its way out the door.

We reported already that Quantum Break was leaving the subscription service. Likewise, we further noted that this was a licensing issue with Microsoft, hopeful that they could get things resolved to bring the game back. But outside of that, there was nothing more that they could report. Fortunately, we have a bit more confirmation today that this game will make its way back into the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. This comes from the developers who handled the game, Remedy Entertainment. According to their official Twitter account, players will see Quantum Break return soon.

Don’t worry, Quantum Break will be coming back to Game Pass!



It is being temporarily removed due to some licenses that expired that were in the process of being renewed. We will let you know as soon as it is back. pic.twitter.com/xtuxVJuUAc — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) April 4, 2023

The tweet from the development studio noted that this game was being removed temporarily because of the licensing issues that Microsoft had already unveiled. These licenses are set to expire soon, but you shouldn’t see anything removed from the game when it makes the return back on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Instead, the developers noted that they are in the process of renewing these licenses. Likewise, the developers will be alerting their followers when the game is ready to launch back onto the Xbox Game Pass service.

This is a relief for some players that might have put this game further on their backlog due to it being a Microsoft exclusive and not likely to be leaving the service. So while it might be on the way out, the process had already started to ensure the game remains exactly how it was when Remedy Entertainment first delivered it into the marketplace in 2016 for the PC and Xbox One platforms. In the meantime, Microsoft did just alert followers about what games are coming to the subscription service this month. If you haven’t already caught the list, we’ll mark the game down below and when they’ll be available to play.

Xbox Game Pass April 2023 Additions