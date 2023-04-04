Xbox Game Pass Adds Ghostwire Tokyo, Minecraft Legends & More This Month

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service is well worth the pick up in plenty of players’ eyes. It’s a service that gives you immediate access to all kinds of incredible video games. For instance, you not only have new Microsoft exclusives added to the service at launch, but plenty of third-party title games are featured. However, not every game that lands on the subscription service will stay there. Instead, you’re forced into seeing some of these games leave the service. But while some games are leaving the service, there are several new games added each month.

We’re just heading into April, so there was plenty of attention on subscription services like Xbox Game Pass. Those who subscribed likely wanted to know right away just what video games would be added into the mix. Fortunately, the wait is over, and the official Xbox Wire post has unveiled just what video games are coming into the subscription service. This is the first wave of video games, so we might see even more later on within the month. With that said, you can check out what games are coming into the Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service within the list below.

Xbox Game Pass April 2023 Additions

Loop Hero – Console & PC Available Now

Iron Brigade – Cloud & Console April 6

Ghostwire: Tokyo – Cloud, Console & PC April 12

NHL 23 – Console (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) April 13

Minecraft Legends – Cloud, Console & PC April 18

While not every game that hits the Xbox Game Pass subscription may seem appealing, they are still worth checking out. That’s the beauty of this service, as players can try games out that they might have initially passed on. You might be surprised by how much you enjoy a game or genre. But, again, with that said, even though the games are just heading into the subscription service, there are still plenty of games that are on their way out.

Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass April 2023

Life is Strange: True Colors – Console & PC

Moonglow Bay – Console & PC

Panzer Corps 2 – PC

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Console & PC

The Long Dark – Console & PC

The Riftbreaker – Console & PC

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction – Console

Quantum Break – Console

Even though these games are on their way out, you might want to try them regardless. This is because a special discount will be available to give players a chance to purchase the titles a bit cheaper than what they typically go for in the digital marketplace.