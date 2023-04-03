8 Games Are Leaving Xbox Game Pass This Month

Xbox Game Pass has proven to be a massive hit with fans. It allows players access to all sorts of incredible games for a small monthly fee. However, while new games are added into the mix regularly, some titles get removed from the subscription service. Typically, first-party Microsoft exclusives will stay on the subscription-based platform. This allows third-party titles to get highlighted and eventually removed from the subscription service prompting players to check out what games are added each month while trying those that might be on their way out. Today, we’re finding that eight games are being removed from the Xbox Game Pass subscription service this month, thanks to a report by Pure Xbox.

If you haven’t already tried these games, then some time is still available. It looks like these games won’t be removed until April 15, 2023. But one particular game on the list has taken fans by surprise. The game that surprised fans is Quantum Break, a title by Remedy Entertainment that launched exclusively on PC and Xbox One in 2016. Since it was an Xbox exclusive and published through Microsoft Studios, Quantum Break was believed to be one of the games that wouldn’t be leaving the subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass Games Leaving In April

Life is Strange: True Colors – Console & PC

Moonglow Bay – Console & PC

Panzer Corps 2 – PC

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Console & PC

The Long Dark – Console & PC

The Riftbreaker – Console & PC

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction – Console

Quantum Break – Console

We’re unsure why Microsoft is removing Quantum Break from the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Speculation online suggests that this could be due to a licensing issue. But regardless, it would be your last chance to try this game out before it’s gone from the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Unfortunately, we don’t know when the game will leave the service this month. All other games listed will leave on April 15, 2023. That said, even if you only have a short time to try the game, it’s still worth it. This is because there is a special discount for video games leaving Xbox Game Pass. So if you find a game worth playing, then you could still pick the title up a bit cheaper before it’s actually removed.