Quantum Break Might Return To Game Pass, But Here’s Why It’s Going In The First Place

If our theory is too, a recent passing of a beloved actor might have something to do with this.

Microsoft has shed more like on why Quantum Break is leaving Game Pass, as well as the possibility that it will be coming back soon.

We reported on Quantum Break being one of the games set to leave Game Pass yesterday. Quantum Break was released in 2016 on Xbox One, and later released on the Microsoft Store as a UWP, and even later on Steam, and also as a physical release published by Nordic.

Remember the Xbox One? That certainly wasn’t a good time for Microsoft Game Studios, but Quantum Break was the rare console exclusive from that console generation that sold well and was critically well received. Quantum Break also innovated on an episodic release model, that made it easier for consumers to access it, in a time before Game Pass. But there’s so much more to it that warrants talking about.

Quantum Break features a complex time travel plot that follows the Novikov self-consistency principle, basically, it’s impossible to create time travel paradoxes. We won’t spoil or explain the entire plot here, but the premise is central to game play.

The main game has you playing Jack Joyce, who has gained time manipulation powers. You can use these powers alongside conventional weapons taking on various enemies.

At the end of each episode, the game takes a 180 degree turn to a short video segment, which shifts you into the role of Jack’s enemy, Paul Serene. As Paul, you make decisions at the end of each TV show that determine what happens in the next episode. Paul also has time manipulation powers of his own, and he gets to see the outcomes of his choices beforehand.

Without going further, you can see that this was an outrageously ambitious undertaking, a gem that definitely overcomes whatever issues fans may have had with Microsoft and the Xbox One at this time. Quantum Break, strangely enough, is fully owned by Microsoft, even as studio Remedy has retained the rights to Alan Wake. In spite of this arrangement, Remedy counts Quantum Break as part of its Connected universe, that links all of their games together.

As reported by GameRant, Microsoft has stated in an interview that Quantum Break is leaving Game Pass because of licensing issues. They also clarified that Microsoft is currently working on retaining the license to put the game back on Game Pass, but they have nothing else to share at this time.

Microsoft did not elaborate what licensing issue is specifically at play, but GameRant explained that it may be a matter of licensing music. Both Quantum Break and Alan Wake have music composed by Petri Alanko, as well as licensed music. Publishers like Microsoft have to meet legal commitments to pay or compensate licensees in a specific way, or to renew licenses, or make other arrangements.

I’ll go a step further and point out that any number of licensees could have held up the game from going up on Game Pass. The TV show segment of Quantum Break was produced by Lifeboat Productions and the defunct Xbox Entertainment Studios. Other licensees under that show include talents, such as director Ben Ketai, and actors, such as the recently departed Lance Reddick.

It would certainly be a sad coda if Reddick’s passing meant that Microsoft and Remedy had to renegotiate licensing his performance with Reddick’s family/estate. Quantum Break of course remains available on Xbox Game Store, as well as Steam and Windows Store, so it’s not like the game is completely unavailable now.

Hopefully, Microsoft is making arrangements to help ensure Reddick’s future royalties via Quantum Break go to his family. In the meantime, fans could buy the game separately. It’s certainly more than worth it.