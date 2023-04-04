Minecraft Legends: What are the Global Release Times?

Minecraft Legends is the upcoming action-strategy game by Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive. The game will have both PvP and a co-op story mode. When you load into a PvP match, you’ll be faced with a brand new map every time to keep battles feeling fresh and interesting. A match will have four players on each side and thanks to crossplay, finding a match will be the least difficult part. The real challenge is players having to work together to gather resources and build a strong base to fight off invaders. Although the title focuses on survival, you’ll still be able to let your creativity run wild.

The game description on Steam reads the following. “Discover the mysteries of Minecraft Legends, a new action strategy game. Explore a gentle land of rich resources and lush biomes on the brink of destruction. The ravaging piglins have arrived, and it’s up to you to inspire your allies and lead them in strategic battles to save the Overworld!” The mobs that are confirmed to be in Minecraft Legends are Piglin Grunters, Runt, Bruiser, Portal Guard, and Piggo. Also, you’ll encounter Plank, Cobblestone, Mossy, and Grindstone Golems, as well as Skeletons, Zombies, and Creepers.

The release date of Minecraft Legends is April 18, but when you’ll be able to access the game depends on the time zone that you’re in. Thanks to this handy guide, you can find out when you’ll be able to embark on your next Minecraft adventure.

More on Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends release times

The time you can expect to play Minecraft Legends in your part of the world can be found below:

April 18, 2023

9AM PDT (Pacific Daylight Time)

12PM EDT (Eastern Daylight Time)

1PM BRT (Brasilia Time)

5PM BST (British Summer Time)

6PM CEST (Central European Summer Time)

9:30PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

April 19, 2023

1AM JST (Japan Standard Time)

3AM AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time)

Now you know the Minecraft Legends release times, you’ll be able to jump into the action as soon as the game goes live. You can pick up the game on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and on PC via PC Games Pass or Steam.