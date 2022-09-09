22 New Upcoming Strategy Games of 2023

While at one time we may not have been able to craft them to the best of our ability, strategy games have long since become a key part of the gaming realm. As such, players have a lot to look forward to through it. Including these games right here.

#22 Minecraft Legends

Release date: 2023

Mode: Multiplayer video game

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Developers: Blackbird Interactive, Mojang Studios

It’s always interesting to think about where to start a list like this. So why not start with a game franchise that many know about? Minecraft is indeed going to expand via Minecraft Legends, though many of its “feel” if you will is going to be familiar.

In it, you’ll create your character and go across massive lands to try and explore and adventure. You’ll meet friends along the way, and get to fight monsters, and build various items. It’s very much an adventure mode for Minecraft as a whole.

So if you wanted your main game to be more adventurous, this will be the one to try out.

#21 Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone DLC

Developer: Paradox Development Studio

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Next up, we have some DLC that allows you to rewrite history!

Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone DLC will give you a fresh spin on World War II, by not just giving you power, but giving you the power to change the leadership! You can overthrow Benito Mussolini and install your own leadership, even changing the country’s ideals to something like Communism if you so desired!

That is just one of many options you’ll have here. You’ll have new war units, new ways of getting peace, and seeing what would’ve happened if history took a different turn.

#20 Jagged Alliance 3

Developer: Haemimont Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

In Jagged Alliance 3, you’ll be part of a nation that is full of resources…as it is political issues. But peace is maintained, that is, until the President goes mysteriously missing and things go south from there. You are part of the President’s family, who have made an alliance with a group of mercenaries via the Adonis Corporation and as a result, you’re on a mission to take everything back.

You’ll get to pick and choose which mercenaries to use, and then, and go out on an expansive campaign to find the truth about the President, what happened to him, and how to get the country back to the peace it once had.

#19 Gord

Release date: TBA

Developer: Covenant.dev

Publisher: Team17

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

No, not “gourd” as in the food, “gord” as in a small community!

Based on Slavic mythology, the video game Gord will have you leading and guiding a small settlement of people known as the “Tribe of the Dawn” as they enter the forbidden lands of the world and try to grow from it.

You’ll shape your people, help them grow in various ways to survive the lands they are on, inspire their personalities to setup a culture for them, and more.

Just remember, these are people, and you need to keep them healthy, happy, and sane. Because you’ll learn really quick whether you’re doing right by them or not.

#18 Warno

Release date: January 20, 2022 Early Access, Full Launch 2023 Expected

Developer: Eugen Systems

Publisher: Eugen Systems

Platform: Microsoft Windows

In the real world, the Cold War was just that, cold. It was a time of fear, but those fears honestly amounted to nothing more than that, and the world benefitted from it.

But in the game Warno, things didn’t go that direction. Instead, the nation of Russian went back to Communism, and started World War III. Now, the order has been given to combat the threat, and it’s up to you to use the NATO alliance or the Warsaw Pact to great effect and achieve dominance for your side.

This game was meticulously researched in order to be authentic to what was going on at the time, and the powers that were there. So pick your side, and see what history would’ve been like with you at the helm.

#17 Builders of Egypt

Release date: TBA

Developer: Strategy Labs

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Strategy Labs, CreativeForge Games, PlayWay

Many have often wondered how the ancient version of Egypt was formed in terms of its cities, its politics, and its pyramids. In Builders of Egypt, you’ll get to help make history with your own two hands. Or in this case, the click of a mouse or button.

For you will be sent to one of the earliest times of Egypt, and watch it rise before your eyes all the way unto the days of Cleopatra herself.

As the governor of this land, it’s your job to go and build the cities properly, to make diplomatic relationships with other nations and people, and ensure tranquility for your subjects.

You will get to literally build history here, make it what you want it to be.

#16 The Valiant

Developer: Kite Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Release date: TBA

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

The Valiant is definitely a game you wouldn’t expect in certain ways. Because the focus is very much on one man. A man who was a crusader in times long gone, and become embittered by the violence that was around him in the wars that he fought.

But then, a young monk approaches him and notes that a fellow Crusader that he knew has gone on a journey to find the remaining parts to a rod that is going to summon a great evil if they’re all collected!

Now, you must seek out the pieces first, and ensure that more bloodshed is not spilled on this day!

#15 Victoria 3

Release date: TBA

Developer: Paradox Development Studio

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Platforms: Linux, macOS, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems

Many strategy games give you choices, but not always a lot of options. Victoria 3 wants to give you as many options as possible so that you can go and explore whatever society you seek to build.

In this case, you’ll find yourself in the 18th century, and have access to dozens of nations that you can guide around any path of life and culture that you want. You can make them the greatest agricultural society in the world, or make them one of the most-advanced in technology! You can rule for the people and by the people or make it your word above all others.

Interact with the world, or get the world to interact with you! It’s all up to you to decide.

#14 Homeworld 3

Release date: 2023

Developer: Blackbird Interactive

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Gearbox Software, Gearbox Publishing

The Homeworld franchise is known to many, especially for its deep gameplay and story alike. Now, Homeworld 3 will take you to the next level in ways that will need to be seen to be believed.

Not the least of which is because of the battles. This isn’t just 1v1, this is fleet versus fleet. You’ll need to go and ensure that you have the fleet it takes to attack or defend. You’ll have to think strategically, use the environment of space to your advantage, and even be prepared for random space phenomena to strike back at you!

Then, in the story, the gates of travel that once made the universe so reachable are failing. You must find out why to save everything!

#13 Manor Lords

Developer: Slavic Magic

Publisher: Hooded Horse

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Rigidity in certain things is what helps makes strategy games happen. But with Manor Lords, much of that rigidity is removed. For example, in the game, you’ll have basically a gridless map to go and construct things on. Including the very manor you will call home. You’ll get to realistically and organically build it up in order to craft what you want when you want.

But don’t think that’s the only element of the game here. You’ll also have to build up your forces and then command them well. Only you can decide how grand your lands and forces will be in this game.

#12 Knights of Honor II: Sovereign

Release date: TBA

Developer: Black Sea Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Many people want to be a ruler, but can you actually handle what that means? Knights of Honor II: Sovereign seeks to put that to the test, while also giving you a grand strategy experience from top to bottom.

Once you become the king of your nation, it’s up to you to decide what you do with it. Will you become a ruler that will just expand and make your kingdom the crown jewel of the realm? Or, will you fight for everything and take what you feel is already yours?

There’s a lot of depth in Knights of Honor II: Sovereign, and you’ll want to check out every instance of it to get the best experience.

#11 Ara: History Untold

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release date: TBA

Developers: Oxide Games, Oxide Interactive LLC

Platform: Microsoft Windows

In many strategy titles, you’re given a set way to “win the game”. But in Ara: History Untold, that won’t be an option, because there are no true victory conditions. Instead, the game gives you the freedom to construct your nation from the ground up, and then do with it what you will.

You can explore new lands and technologies in order to build your self up. Then, you can either work with other nations in order to grow, or simply take them on to eliminate all resistance.

This is literally your world to work in and mold. Go have fun with it!

#10 War Hospital

Release date: 2023

Developer: Brave Lamb Studio S.A.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Nacon, BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

One can only imagine what the hospitals of olden wars were like, but War Hospital aims to try and give you a true experience in them.

You’ll be Major Henry Wells, a doctor who is brought into the mess that was World War I, and have to run a hospital that will allow you to save lives. Maybe.

It won’t just be soldiers you need to focus on though. You’ll have to build up your staff, keep them motivated and their morale high. Use the instruments you have and come up with new ways to solve problems. How you keep things going will affect your abilities and your success here.

Lives are in your hands, Major.

#9 Pharaoh: A New Era

Developer: Triskell Interactive

Publisher: Dotemu

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Behold, a franchise reborn! Or in this case, remade. Pharaoh: A New Era is a remake of the original game that helped create a franchise.

You’ll be put in ancient Egypt, and have access to 4000 years of recorded history as you will build up Egypt from the sands and make it one of the greatest nations this world has ever known. All the while, you’ll build up your relationship with the people. Make various monuments to the gods and ensure that your culture is as mighty as your pyramids.

The story mode alone has 50 missions and promises over 100 hours of gameplay. A mighty boon for a new pharoah.

#8 Stormgate

Developer: Frost Giant Studios

Publisher: Frost Giant Studios

Release date: 2023

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Stormgate is set in the future where things definitely didn’t go well for Earth. Alien invaders came through the titular Stormgates in the sky and ransacked the world. Thankfully though, humanity survived, and they rebuilt themselves to be ready for when the invaders came back.

That time is now.

You can choose to be humanity and use your advanced tech in order to fight back against the aliens, or, you can go and be the aliens in order to finally wipe out all of Earth!

The best part is that you don’t have to go this alone. Oh no. But in the campaign mode and the multiplayer mode you can play the game alone or with friends! So save or destroy the Earth together!

#7 Broken Arrow

Developer: Steel Balalaika

Publisher: Slitherine Software

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

If you’re looking for a very unique kind of strategy title, then Broken Arrow will be one to peruse. Because this game combines military units with card battling for a very special title.

You’ll get to control American or Russian forces, and you’ll find more than 100 different units that you’ll be able to use. As well as the fact that each nation has different decks that can be used to great effect.

You’ll need to use the right combination of units and their abilities to overcome each battle that is put your way. It’s not just about overall power, it’s about support, recon, special airstrikes, and so on. Be a true general on the battlefield and you will win.

#6 Stargate: Timekeepers

Release date: TBA

Publisher: Slitherine Software

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Developers: CreativeForge Games, Creative Forge

You’re going to notice a lot of “tie-in” games on the top half of this list, and that’s good because if you’re a fan of these universes, you’ll have a lot to be grateful and thankful for.

In this case, we’re going to the universe of Stargate SG-1. Where you’ll be put with a unique team and have to use the Stargates to figure out a timeloop mystery of all things in this original narrative.

As this is a game in the SG-1 universe, you’ll see many familiar things, including many familiar enemies. However, there will be some original ones here too, further guaranteeing a fun experience for all fans. So command your team, stop your enemies, and save time itself in Stargate: Timekeepers!

#5 Songs of Conquest

Release date: March 2022

Developer: Lavapotion

Platforms: macOS, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems

Publishers: Coffee Stain Studios, Coffee Stain Publishing

Inspired by the games of the 1990s, Songs of Conquest is a strategy game where indeed you will go on a quest of conquest, and smite any that get in your way!

You’ll be accompanied by powerful magicians that are known as Wielders, and through them, you’ll go deeper and deeper into the lands of the game and fight any that dare stand in your way of conquest and victory!

You won’t just have to conquer though. You’ll have to learn, build, expand, and more, all so that your empire can be at its most powerful.

The style of your army is based on your whims. You can be one of brute strength, of magical might, or a fusion of the two. As long as your conquest continues, so will its songs.

#4 Dune: Spice Wars

Release date: April 26, 2022 Early Access, Full Launch Expected 2023

Developer: Shiro Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Shiro Games, Funcom

Dune is by and large one of the most groundbreaking stories ever written, and with the movie that finally came out last year and brought the story to the modern age, people are wanting more content from it.

Enter Dune: Spice Wars, a 4X strategy game that you’ll be able to play in real-time as you pick one of four factions that you will govern and rise to power on the desert spice planet of Arrakis.

But it’s not just about military might. You must use cunning, subterfuge, make alliances, and more, all so you can have the spice of the planet, and reap its rewards.

#3 Spellforce: Conquest of Eo

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Release date: TBA

Developers: Owned by Gravity, Owned by Gravity GmbH

Platform: Microsoft Windows

So, you want to become the greatest mage of all time, right? Ok, we can help with that, but are you willing to put in the work to do it?

In Spellforce: Conquest of Eo, you’ll start out as a small-time mage with big aspirations. You also have some forces to go and command. Thus, you’ll begin a quest to conquer, get new magicks to command, and more! You’ll be able to learn spells, craft magical ruins, find magical artifacts, and do a variety of things with them, including raise the dead!

By the time you’re done, you’ll have the biggest tower in the land and the kingdom to look down upon from it!

#2 Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance

Publisher: Slitherine Software

Release date: TBA

Developers: Cats who play CJSC, Slitherine Software

Platform: Microsoft Windows

While that is quite a name, it is a meaningful one. Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance takes place in the Terminator universe setup by the last movie of Dark Fate. In it, you’ll find yourself leading one of humanity’s last groups and trying to take down the armies of the Legion network.

In the singleplayer mode you’ll fight against them and try to build up humanity’s resistance to the machines. Or, you can take things to the multiplayer space, and choose one of three different groups to do battle with!

The game is deep with units and strategy, and the story won’t go everywhere you think! So when it comes out, you’ll want to check it out.

#1 Frostpunk 2

Developer: 11 Bit Studios

Publisher: 11 Bit Studios

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

The original Frostpunk title put a fun genre-bending twist on world and city-building gameplay, and its sequel dares to try and top that with even deeper gameplay and story.

Frostpunk 2 indeed takes place after the original title, and now you’ll be governing a metropolis that is desperate to get more resources in order to surviving the neverending cold of the world itself. But with various factions within the city comes a lot of push and pull, and decisions must be made.

How will you govern your city and people? Will you rule to benefit all? Or shake your iron fist to try and get things done? You’ll find out as you play, and your choice will affect all.