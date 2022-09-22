20 New Upcoming Online Co-Op Games of 2023

Online co-op games are a great way to unwind and socialise without ever having to leave the comfort of your living room. Or home office, bedroom or wherever it is you enjoy gaming from. Thanks to online multiplayer functionality in the majority of today’s games, it’s never been easier to jump in with a friend or family member and take on the challenges of exciting new worlds together.

Luckily, there are some really exciting titles coming up in 2023 with online co-op gameplay integrated. Whether you enjoy blasting your way through alien-infested planets together or levelling up your characters in your own creative worlds, there’s an online co-op game for you in this list. Check out some of the best upcoming online co-op games to look forward to next year.

#20 Exoprimal

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC

Release: TBA 2023

In Exoprimal, players will be able to jump into a variety of high-tech exosuits in order to take on hordes of dinosaurs that suddenly start descending from the skies. That’s right, dinosaurs. As a multiplayer online co-op game, players can team up and wear the specialised exosuit of their choice to pit technology against primaeval ferocity in a truly evolutionary battle. Players will work in teams, travelling to the nearest dinosaur outbreak and taking on the toothy beasts to complete objectives and win in the title’s different game modes. The main game mode, known as Dino Survival, will have two teams of five players competing in a number of PvE and PvP missions. If you love high-tech wearable weaponry but also have a soft spot for fending off prehistoric predators, then Exoprimal is definitely the game for you.

#19 Techtonica

Developer: Fire Hose Games

Publisher: Fire Hose Games

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA 2023

Techtonica is a futuristic, first-person factory-building game set on an alien planet. Players will need to dig beneath the surface of the colourful new world they’ll discover to gather resources and research new kinds of technologies. The game’s online co-op mode means that reshaping the planet and building new factories and bases can be done as a team effort. This is probably a good thing, as it seems as though this mysterious alien world holds a lot of secrets. In terms of story content, there’s a hidden purpose planned for this factory automation game, which is currently out in Early Access with a full release planned for 2023.

#18 Overprime

Developer: Netmarble F&C, Team SoulEve

Publisher: Netmarble

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA 2023

Overprime will be a team-based strategy game in which players will squad up and conquer the battlefield together. Two teams will be pitted against each other as they try to destroy the opposite side’s base. With an exciting roster of heroes to choose from, this free-to-play MOBA looks like it’ll be great fun for those who enjoy jumping into a quick and satisfying co-op action battle with friends. Working out a strategy will play a key part in your team’s success, so Overprime could be a great new option for larger squads to head into and dominate the various types of matches that’ll be available.

#17 Rotwood

Developer: Klei Entertainment

Publisher: Klei Entertainment

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA 2023

From the creators of Don’t Starve comes Rotwood, a dungeon-crawling game for up to four players. Featuring a healthy dose of hack-and-slash combat and roguelike mechanics, Rotwood looks ridiculously cute whilst being pretty challenging at the same time. The game is designed to be played with friends so that the battles and exploration through the twists and turns of the tightly-packed forest don’t become too much for solo adventurers. It looks as though crafting a base will also form part of the gameplay and will require a number of runs through some of the game’s challenging areas in order to gather much-needed resources.

#16 Gatewalkers

Developer: A2 Softworks

Publisher: A2 Softworks

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC

Release: TBA 2023

A top-down action RPG that’s all about staying alive, Gatewalkers is another example of these engaging new online co-op games that take players across new worlds together. Players can team up with up to 3 other friends in Gatewalkers‘ core team-based survival mode. With the ability to travel through a number of procedurally generated worlds, players will need to work together to withstand harsh weather conditions, survive enemy encounters and stay alive for as long as possible. Co-op gameplay really seems to be a key component of survival in this game, as it’s much harder to survive the toxic conditions and powerful monsters of each realm when playing solo. Gatewalkers looks like one to watch if you and your squad fancy a survival challenge mixed in with your RPG adventures.

#15 Minecraft Legends

Developer: Mojang Studios, Blackbird Interactive

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release: TBA 2023

Minecraft Legends will be a spin-off from the original Minecraft title and will bring adventure and exploration into the Minecraft universe in new ways. Strategic thinking will be important, as players will need to take on the forces of the invading Piglins in this action-based game. You’ll be able to team up with your allies to protect the Overworld from the Piglins’ dastardly onslaught, which will essentially bring more of a narrative experience to the Minecraft gameplay. This looks like it’ll be one of the best online co-op games to play if you’re already a big Minecraft fan and will enjoy taking on new enemies with friends.

#14 ARC Raiders

Developer: Embark Studios

Publisher: Embark Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Release: TBA 2023

ARC Raiders looks like great online co-op fun for those who want to fight off an alien invasion with their friends. Together with your chosen squad of Raiders, it’ll be up to you to fight off the waves of ruthless mechanical aliens known as the ARC. They’re hell-bent on dominating and obliterating your home planet, so this third-person co-op shooter provides players with plenty of opportunities to send the ARC robots back to where they came from. Scavenging and exploring will be integral to finding the best parts to construct ever more powerful weapons for your team to fight with. Luckily, ARC Raiders provides a huge world space to discover as you prepare for deadly encounters with the terrors from outer space.

#13 Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Release: TBA 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be a brand new action-adventure shooter from the team who developed the massively popular Batman: Arkham games. The game will take players back to the origins of the Suicide Squad, otherwise known as Task Force X. Players will be able to step into the shoes of legendary DC super-villains Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark in this new slice of third-person action. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be one of the more enjoyable online co-op games for those who love the DC universe and who enjoy a lore-rich narrative experience alongside their high-octane combat action. Play as different members of the squad with your own teammates to take on the city of Metropolis next year.

#12 The Day Before

Developer: MYTONA

Publisher: FNTASTIC

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Release: TBA 2023

This post-apocalyptic open-world zombie shooter promises to bring some gritty action when it launches next year. The Day Before takes the popular open-world MMO formula and throws in a post-pandemic landscape with flesh-eating infected creatures and renegade survivors to create a new world with no rules or societal structure. Players will need to scavenge for food and other resources as they find a way to survive this deadly imagining of a zombie-infested America. In the game’s co-op multiplayer, you’ll be able to take on the infected with teammates and attempt to rebuild the remnants of human civilization by establishing a colony of survivors. Provided they don’t all try to kill one another, that is. This looks like it’ll be one of 2023’s most adventurous online co-op games and definitely one to watch out for.

#11 War Of The Worlds

Developer: FlipSwitch Games

Publisher: FlipSwitch Games

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA 2023

War of the Worlds is intended to be a “hardcore” horror survival title that will task players with the unenviable challenge of surviving as long as possible amidst an invasion of alien machines. Players will need to work out the best way to outwit and ultimately destroy the machines, otherwise, the survival of the human race is at stake. In the game’s multiplayer options, players can team up and play either as the human survivors or the aliens themselves. Those playing as aliens will need to exterminate the human resistance and harvest their blood, which is nice. If your team is playing as the humans, you’ll need to strategise to outlast the alien onslaught and find a way to take them out once and for all. Survival mechanics will also come into play in War of the Worlds, for a truly immersive end-of-days experience.

#10 Lightyear Frontier

Developer: Frame Break, Amplifier Game Invest

Publisher: Frame Break, Amplifier Game Invest

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Release: Mid-2023

A more peaceful online co-op game to sink some hours into with friends next year will be Lightyear Frontier. As an open-world farming adventure, you and up to three friends will discover a new alien planet that can be explored and farmed to your heart’s content. This looks like a cute and chilled farming and crafting game that also hides a wealth of secrets and lost knowledge in its otherworldly setting. Those who enjoy a bit of base-building will also enjoy Lightyear Frontier‘s building mechanics as you and your friends work to construct the exofarm you’ve always wanted. Farming, aliens, colourful graphics, what’s not to enjoy? Plus in online co-op, you’ll get to do it all with your friends.

#9 Overwatch 2

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release: October 4, 2022

Overwatch 2 is the next evolution of the original FPS Overwatch and will feature the game’s signature fast-paced shooter mechanics at its core. Battles will take place as 6v6 matches in PvP, however Overwatch 2 will also make more use of online co-op gameplay in PvE modes. The game will have a permanent co-op game mode in which teams of up to four players can take part in cooperative missions against in-game NPCs. This looks like a great option for those who enjoy the Overwatch universe and gameplay but may not necessarily want their shooter action to be constantly PvP-based.

#8 ARK 2

Developer: Studio Wildcard, Grove Street Games

Publisher: Studio Wildcard

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release: TBA 2023

ARK 2 is the next generation of the massively popular survival game ARK: Survival Evolved. Players will find themselves once again lost in a primal planet that’s beset by a power struggle between humans and dinosaurs. ARK 2 will feature a more concrete storyline which centres upon legendary ARK hero Santiago and his daughter. In addition, the game will have a more deeply developed, soulslike melee combat system and a number of improved methods of world traversal, including parkour, sliding, swinging and free-climbing. In online co-op, players will be able to venture across this lush but hostile new alien land together to upskill their characters and unearth the mysteries of their world. ARK 2 will be a must-play for lovers of the original title and looks set to provide plenty of open-world action, crafting and survival mechanisms too.

#7 SMALLAND

Developer: Merge Games

Publisher: Merge Games

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release: TBA 2023

SMALLAND will shrink players down to a tiny size and thrust them into an expansive and extremely hazardous fantasy world. Multiplayer survival is at the heart of this game, meaning that working with your online team might just be the best way to craft a substantial enough base in order to stay alive. Players will need to learn how to defend themselves from SMALLAND‘s predators, as birds, rats, lizards and spiders will try to eat you at any given opportunity. Essentially this is an oversized sandbox for tiny-sized players and looks like it’ll be a lot of fun aside from simply trying to survive. The game also includes PvP gameplay so you and your squad can team up to raid other players’ bases or simply fend off any incoming attacks from others. There’s lots to explore and it looks visually pretty stunning too; another one to watch.

#6 Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game

Developer: Teravision Games

Publisher: Good Shepherd Entertainment

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Release: Early 2023

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is based on the classic movie of the same name from the 80s. In this game, the asymmetrical multiplayer horror action takes place in the same setting, when the titular Killer Klowns descend from the cosmos to wreak deathly havoc on the unsuspecting residents of Crescent Cove. Players can work together in online co-op mode as either the Killer Klowns or the resisting human survivors. As the Klowns, it’ll be down to players to organise their team and hunt down their victims. As survivors, the main objective is to survive the Klowns’ murderous invasion and work together to defeat them if they dare. It’s a horror-tinted version of hide-and-seek that looks like a lot of fun. Unless you’re coulrophobic, of course.

#5 Derelicts

Developer: Romain

Publisher: Romain

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA 2023

Derelicts is an exciting-looking survival game in which players will have to rebuild their homes and lives from scratch after a crash landing on an irradiated Earth in their space shuttle. On discovering that our home planet has been subjected to waves of radiation, players will need to find out what caused the deadly outbreak and how to survive the hostile hellscape that’s resulted from it. With only the rich elites able to make it off the planet and into the relative safety of space, players will need to fight off the mutated animals and humans that have managed to remain functioning on Earth. In online co-op, players can work with friends to build a substantial base and explore the new world for resources and parts. This game looks like it’ll definitely be a hit with those who love their post-apocalyptic adventures. It’s definitely one of the more engaging-looking online co-op games to keep an eye out for when it releases next year.

#4 Voidtrain

Developer: Nearga, HypeTrain Digital

Publisher: Nearga, HypeTrain Digital

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Release: TBA 2023

A survival-style game with a locomotive twist, Voidtrain puts players into the roles of mechanics who must navigate the harsh new world they find themselves in, using a train as their method of transport. In online multiplayer, teams can work together to build and upgrade their train as they adventure across a mysterious new landscape. With a variety of creatures to meet and battle, puzzles to solve and challenges to overcome, the world of Voidtrain appears to be pretty inventive and exciting. This looks like a great online co-op adventure for those who enjoy exploring new worlds and crafting (and perfecting) their very own vehicle to do so in at the same time.

#3 The Lords Of The Fallen

Developer: Hexworks

Publisher: CI Games

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

Release: TBA 2023

The recently announced The Lords of the Fallen is a dark fantasy action RPG that takes place between the dual realms of the living and the dead. Players will be taking on the role of a Dark Crusader and will embark on an epic journey packed with quests, NPCs, secrets and challenging monsters and enemies. Best of all, this dark and twisted adventure allows players to invite a friend to join them on their mission through the parallel worlds of life and death. The Lords of the Fallen lets two players work through the main campaign in online co-op, with heroes from other realms able to invade their games, thereby introducing some PvP elements into the core PvE experience. With a highly gothic setting and compelling storyline to offer, The Lords of the Fallen definitely looks like a game to keep an eye on.

#2 Nightingale

Developer: Inflexion Games

Publisher: Inflexion Games

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA 2023

Nightingale looks like a really exciting adventure. An open-world survival and crafting game set against a backdrop inspired by Victoriana, Nightingale can be played solo but is also able to be enjoyed as an online co-op game with friends. A visually gorgeous Gaslamp Fantasy world awaits players in this first-person mystery adventure. There are a range of different portals to traverse, each sending players into strange new worlds. This looks like a game packed full of intrigue, innovation and exploration and could be really fascinating to explore with a friend in online co-op. As well as exploring, harvesting, crafting and building, players will be able to take on the terrifying creatures that dwell in the various realms of Nightingale, with the interesting addition of Realm Cards as a mechanic for adding procedural generation into your travels. This looks like it could be one of the breakout hits of next year, so it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on.

#1 Redfall

Developer: Arkane Studios Austin

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release: TBA 2023

Redfall is a brand new open-world co-op shooter that will thrust players into the dramatic landscape of its dark, vampire-infested town. The game will draw inspiration from the stealth mechanics Arkane is best known for, meaning that players can team up and sneak up on the invading hordes of undead villains attempting to take over the once quaint town of Redfall. Or if blasting and mashing vampires to bits up close are more your style, that’s definitely an option too. Designed primarily as a cooperative experience, Redfall looks set to be one of the most exciting new online co-op games of the coming year.