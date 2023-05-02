Xbox Reveals 4 More Games Coming To Game Pass This Month

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service is incredibly popular as it gives players access to a massive catalog of video games for a monthly fee. So it’s always exciting to start the new month as it typically means we’ll soon get some insight into what new games are coming into the subscription service. Today, the community lead for the Xbox Game Pass service, Megan Spurr, revealed what is coming soon this month. This came in the form of a new post on the Xbox Wire blog.

Just like with other popular subscription services, the new month usually comes with exciting new releases. Xbox Game Pass is no different, as outside of their official first-party video game launches, various third-party video game titles are added in. This month we know of four video games that will be included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription service throughout the month of May. Likewise, we normally see another collection of video games added into the mix midway into the month. But with that said, we’ll include what new games were revealed to be coming throughout May 2023 below.

Xbox Game Pass May 2023 Coming Soon

Ravenlok – Cloud, Console, PC – May 4

Weird West: Definitive Edition – Xbox Series X/S – May 8

Shadowrun Trilogy – PC – May 9

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – Cloud, Console, PC – May 11

With that said, there were a few new games added recently that you can enjoy right now. Those games include Besiege along with Redfall. But on top of that, there was the return of Quantum Break. This was a game that’s a first-party Microsoft title but was taken down from the Xbox Game Pass library due to some licensing issues. Fortunately, Remedy Entertainment and Microsoft were able to clear up these issues and brought the game right back onto the subscription service.

Of course, while first-party titles are not likely to leave the subscription service except due to licensing issues, third-party releases will eventually leave the service. But even if you don’t have enough time to go through the entire game before its departure from the service, there is still some incentive to try them out. Players will find that the games leaving Xbox Game Pass will have a 20% discount. So now, if you try a game out and find yourself enjoying it, you’ll be able to pick it up a bit cheaper before it officially leaves the service.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass May 15