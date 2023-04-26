Rumor: PlayStation Plus Essential Games For May Revealed Early

These games will appeal to different gamers and are all solid choices.

We have word on a reliable source on the upcoming PlayStation Plus Essential games for this month, before Sony makes their official announcement.

Credit: Codemasters

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the source is billbil-kun, who has proven consistent on getting these game lists right for a year and a half now.

Starting May2, PlayStation Plus Essential games are GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders. These games are available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

GRID Legends was released a little over a year ago, on February 24, 2022. It is the fifth game in Codemasters’ GRID racing game series, and the first to debut in Origin.

GRID Legends retains the part sim, part arcade flavor of the franchise, but adds a significant new single player story mode, complete with a full voice cast. While it doesn’t add that much otherwise from the 2019 GRID reboot, it was still well received. It’s definitely good enough to be an asset to PlayStation owners’ libraries.

Chivalry 2 was originally released on June 8, 2021. This one is a multiplayer first person hack and slash game in a medieval setting. As such, it comes up in direct competition against Mordhau and Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord. To a lesser degree, it can also be seen as competition for the likes of For Honor and Warhammer: Vermintide.

This one also doesn’t take itself too seriously compared to its brethren. Chivalry 2’s free-for-all mode allows players to use unconventional weapons, such as a rolling pin, fish, chairs, bottles, and bread. There are also deathmatch and team deathmatch modes, based around one of three factions. Chivalry 2 is best played on a platform where you can find many players online, and PlayStation Network should fit the bill.

Finally, Descenders is a downhill freeriding mountain biking game. In contrast to Ubisoft’s Trials franchise, Descenders’ courses are procedurally generated. Like the Trials games, Descenders offers courses in a particular level structure, checkpoints between courses, and chances to perform tricks in between.

There will also be objectives to complete between those courses, and both will be randomized, giving Descenders a roguelike nature. While it’s not a big budget game from a major studio, Descenders was very well reviewed and offers its own appeal.

This is a mostly solid lineup of games, that also caters to different tastes. If it proves to be true, Sony has added some choice provisions to the PlayStation Plus library indeed.