Alan Wake II Enters Final Stages Of Development With Staff Soon Transitioning To Other Projects

Alan Wake fans might have waited for a proper sequel for quite a while. We have been seeing reports for years now about this fabled new installment. But, of course, over the years, it seemed as if Remedy Entertainment couldn’t quite get things to work out for a new game. Whether it was a lack of funds to get the game out or resources, Alan Wake II didn’t look like a promising project to enter development. Finally, however, years after the release of Alan Wake, Remedy Entertainment was finally able to confirm that the sequel was in development.

Best of all, we’re finding out today that the production has reached the end of its development cycle. This comes in the form of a recent earnings call by Remedy Entertainment which Twitter user MauroNL highlighted. The earnings report noted that the game development had reached the end, and soon, the staff attached to the game would transition to other projects. We know that Remedy Entertainment has a couple of games in the works, such as the sequel to Control that may soon find more staff members helping out in its production.

Remedy Q1 2023 Earnings



Revenue: €6.9m -45.4% YoY

Operating Profit: -€5.6m (€2.8m Q1 2022)



Control 2 and Max Payne 1&2 Remakes moved to proof-of-concept phase



Alan Wake 2 in final stage of full production.

"Impressed with the quality of the work and velocity of the team." pic.twitter.com/QkT9P9wAJL — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) April 26, 2023

Little is known about Alan Wake II. The initial announcement didn’t offer much in terms of the premise or mechanics of the game. Instead, we know that players won’t have to go through the original game installment to enjoy Alan Wake II. Likewise, while Alan Wake had some horror elements in it, the game was mainly considered an action title in the eyes of Remedy Entertainment. Now the developers have pivoted to provide players with a survival horror gameplay experience.

Again, we’re waiting on more information to come out. But this could be a project that playtesters will get a chance to try. If you don’t recall, Remedy Entertainment had alerted fans online that they were seeking local playtesters to try out a project. Still, it didn’t express whether this is Alan Wake II or something else entirely.

Regardless, because we are now finding out that the development team is at the end of the development cycle, we should start seeing marketing materials to hype up the upcoming launch. Currently, we know that Alan Wake II is slated to release at some point this year. When the game does launch, you will find Alan Wake available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.