Remedy Entertainment Is Holding A Playtest For An Unreleased Game

Remedy Entertainment is ready to get fresh eyes on one of its upcoming projects. The video game development studio has taken to its official Twitter account and alerted followers that they will be holding a playtest for a few days. This would be for an unreleased game, and in particular, they need players to try their project out from Finland or Sweden. The big question is what game project these players might be getting a chance to play.

The folks over at Remedy Entertainment has a few projects in the works. We know that this year we should be getting our hands on the highly anticipated sequel to Alan Wake. Likewise, in the pipeline for Remedy Entertainment has a few other projects, such as Control 2. But in the mix of those titles, players are needed to test one of them out. We don’t know which game this will be for, but players in Finland and Sweden are being asked to submit applications to try a game out. According to the application, this would be for tests that take place over four days. In addition, of course, you’ll also receive a monetary gift card and some Remedy swag for helping out in their playtests.

Likely, we won’t see anything come from these playtests as those that attend will have NDAs to prevent what they played. But this is exciting nonetheless, as it shows the developers are gearing up for a new video game release. This is also not something out of the ordinary for development studios. Playtests can be quite common and beneficial for the studio. For starters, getting players to test the games out allows them to receive feedback on their projects from a fresh set of eyes.

Getting actual players to try the games out can further indicate what areas need improvements and take notes of any bugs or technical issues that might arise from these playtesting sessions. From there, the feedback offered can allow the studio to clear the game up a bit more or make adjustments. In the end, we should get a better overall gameplay experience. But again, we don’t know just what game this is for right now.

Currently, their next video game set to launch is Alan Wake II. But right now, the survival horror installment doesn’t have too much information available and only a launch window of 2023. When the game does arrive, we know it will be available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.