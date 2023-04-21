Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg Fires Back At Hi-Fi Rush Unsuccessful Comments

Hi-Fi Rush made headlines again but not in the limelight that developers likely wanted to see. Instead, comments flooded the internet suggesting that Hi-Fi Rush was not a success. Jez Corden recently took to Twitter and tweeted out their thoughts on Hi-Fi Rush not being a success. Earlier, there were reports that the game didn’t meet the sales expectations Microsoft had likely intended when Hi-Fi Rush launched into the marketplace. According to Jez, a few areas were likely attributed to the lack of success the game experienced.

Jez noted in the tweet that there was no physical release, marketing, or even multiplayer component, which might have contributed to the game not meeting intended sales numbers. But on top of that, there was a ton of focus on ensuring players that this game was on Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass has been a hot topic, with some viewing the service as actually hurting sales for Microsoft when it comes to consumers deciding if they want to purchase the game or pay a monthly fee to gain access through Xbox Game Pass. However, after the tweet went out, Aaron Greenberg fired back.

What exactly determines success for an Xbox game these days?



Hi-Fi Rush afaik has no physical version, no marketing, no multiplayer…



If Xbox is pressuring ZeniMax to deliver sales of its games, maybe it shouldn't put so much emphasis on Xbox Game Pass? What's the goal here? https://t.co/ou4rDLxpXZ — Jez 💀 (@JezCorden) April 21, 2023

Aaron Greenberg is the VP of Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft. Aaron stated that Hi-Fi Rush was a breakout hit for Microsoft and hit all the key measurements and expectations. As a result, the team at Microsoft couldn’t be happier with the folks over at Tango Gameworks with this surprise video game release.

So it seems like Microsoft is happy with the numbers that the game turned out with, after all. But it would be interesting to see if Microsoft is keen on doing any additional surprise game drops for Xbox Game Pass. Instead, there might now be a focus on ensuring that their exclusive upcoming games receive some marketing materials before they are readily available in the marketplace.

With that said Hi-Fish Rush dropped into the marketplace in January of this year. This rhythm-based action game is available for both Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage of this title which you can view down below. Meanwhile, those interested in trying the game can also do so through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.