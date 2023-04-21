Iron Man Game From EA Motive Could Be Open-World

It’s unsurprising that numerous Marvel video games are being made right now, given how the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still going strong. People are interested in diving into these superheroes and their worlds in different ways. Plus, when you consider some of the successes in recent times, like Insomniac making a title with Spider-Man, of which we hope will get its sequel this year, Marvel will want to keep expanding. At present, there are a few games that fans should keep their eyes on. One is the Iron Man title from EA Motive, and many people have eyes on this one.

The first reason is that EA Motive is headed up by some good people. They were the ones that did the Dead Space remake, and that was very well received. So these people know how to make good titles. The only real question is, what kind of game will we see Tony Stark in? That might sound like an obvious thing, given past games he was featured in, but it’s really not.

Past titles featuring the armored Avenger have either been incredibly linear or restricted his abilities. Such as with a certain game involving “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes,” if you get our drift.

Whereas if you look at Tony Stark in the comics, he’s always traveling somewhere and using all types of armored suits to get the job done. So what path is EA Motive going to take?

Due to a job listing, we may have an answer for that. EA Motive is looking for a Senior Writer, and they specifically mention that it’s for the Iron Man title. The line that many people will be interested in is this one from the “qualifications” section:

“Experience in open world and non-linear dialogue for games.”

This is a very telling sentence that can paint numerous pictures for the game we’ll get from EA Motive. First, let’s talk about the open world potential. Tony Stark can fly through his suits, and certain VR titles have even had you being him in the air as he’s flown around. But to have that in a more action-packed setting would be fresh. We could even have battles in the air against other suits.

As for the dialogue options, that would imply that the game will have some RPG-style dialogue trees where Tony’s answers will affect other characters, potentially changing the plot based on his choices.

It’s very intriguing, and there’s lots of potential here. But we’ll have to wait and see how it all unfolds.