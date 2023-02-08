EA Motive’s Iron Man Game Has Entered Production

Although the dust hasn’t quite settled from the launch of EA Motive’s most recent title Dead Space, the studio is already beginning work on its next project. The previously announced Iron Man game, which is being developed in collaboration with Marvel Games, has apparently officially entered production.

As spotted by Insider Gaming, a recent Reddit AMA with the Dead Space remake developers has revealed that Iron Man is now in the works. Given the incredibly positive critical reception of the recently-released Dead Space remake, and how impressed overall the gaming community seems to be with the title, the news of EA Motive’s next game has been met with excitement.

The title was announced back in September of last year, however, until now there have been no further updates as to the status of the new Iron Man game. Presumably, that’s been down to the fact that the studio has had its hands full getting Dead Space ready for its end-of-January release. However, with that now wrapped up, the team are now looking to get to grips with Iron Man, after a bit of a rest following the release of their last game. In a reply to one of the questions posed in the recent AMA, EA Motive confirms their next steps, mentioning the Iron Man project specifically. “There’s numerous factors that need to be taken into account at a studio and company level but first, the team will take a well deserved vacation before determining what’s next.” The developers continue, clarifying that production has commenced on the new superhero game. “We have an amazing team at Motive that has started working on Iron Man and you can rest assured that it’s in great hands!”

The new title has been described as the “ultimate Iron Man video game adventure,” which will see players enjoy a single-player, third-person action-adventure campaign that features a unique and original narrative designed to lean into the “complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark,” as explained previously by EA. It’s expected that work will begin in earnest on Iron Man now, with EA Motive also currently listing a number of job advertisements on the studio’s website, the majority of which are specified as being for the project.

Iron Man currently has no projected release window, understandably, but it’s expected that as the title has entered production, we’ll hopefully get some further updates on the game’s progress throughout 2023. The game will be spearheaded by Olivier Proulx, who most recently worked on the hit Marvel game Guardians of the Galaxy. If Iron Man can replicate that title’s successful formula, it should be an exciting project to keep an eye on.