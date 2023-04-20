Peter Parker Voice Actor Updates Fans On Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

We're pretty fortunate to have gotten a lot of updates about the game from people who were part of the production.

We now have an update on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, thanks to the voice actor for good old Spidey himself, Yuri Lowenthal.

As revealed in a recent Reddit AMA, Lowenthal was asked if he did motion capture for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. His simple answer? “Yup! All done!”

It does seem Sony isn’t tying the actors too hard to keeping secrets about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s production. Yuri had previously stated last January that he was still doing some work on the game on his end.

On the other hand, there is industry legend Tony Todd. The original Candyman was picked up to play Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Last March, he stated, and then deleted, that he believed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was coming this September, with a massive promotion campaign scheduled the month before.

Jumping ahead to last month, Jason Schreier himself also stated that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would be coming in September. Jason has not been 100 % right, but he does have legitimate sources and does due diligence to make sure his reports are correct before he makes them.

All of this seems to suggest that the game’s production is moving briskly. While we don’t know how far Insomniac Games has gone in their production, it’s reasonable to assume that they would need more time than the voice and performance actors to finish the coding and other aspects of the production.

We don’t quite know that all motion capture and voice acting have been done for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. But, it’s safe to say that if the lead character’s motion capture and voice acting have been completed, that the majority of that work has also already been completed.

Subsequently, while certain animations and lines can still be tweaked from what Yuri Lowenthal was able to input, generally there wouldn’t be any more expected changes to that work, and Insomniac Games is well on their way to finishing the game. I wouldn’t hesitate to hypothesize that they are past the halfway mark.

We are somewhat fortunate that we have received these much updates on the game from key people in the production as well. It’s made it quite clear that Sony has scheduled their first party productions meticulously for a steady stream of releases. The end of last year saw God of War Ragnarok, this week saw the release of Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be coming later in this year.