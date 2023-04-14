Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Might Be Launching This September According To Industry Insider

Fans of Insomniac Games Marvel’s Spider-Man might have been waiting a good while now for a proper sequel. We had the spin-off title with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales back in 2020, but the next major installment has yet to receive an official release date. The launch window only puts us sometime in the Fall of this year. But, of course, new information is likely to come out at some point this June when a majority of companies take to the internet and provide showcases of their upcoming projects.

Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from seeking information about what’s coming. Thankfully, we might be able to narrow the release date for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to a single month. Industry insider Jason Schreier has a proven track record and a strong online following. Recently, the individual spoke about Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League being delayed out of the year.

When talking about the new release date being in February, Jason Schreier notes that this could have been because Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is releasing in September. That will play a major factor in the launch of Suicide Squad if the studio doesn’t want to compete with an already established and popular comic book video game franchise.

Spider-Man 2 in September could be a factor, too — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 13, 2023

It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch. The first Marvel’s Spider-Man game was released back in September 2018. Likewise, the development team over at Insomniac Games has already given Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 a fall release. But right now, there’s nothing officially announced about when specifically we can expect Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to release into the marketplace.

Currently, we know that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will follow both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. In this new upcoming game, we’ll focus on Venom and the big-game hunter Sergei Kravinoff. Unfortunately, if you were hoping to pick this game up on the PlayStation 4, then you’re out of luck. While the past two installments were available on the PlayStation 4, you’ll find that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will only be available on the PlayStation 5.

It’s also worth pointing out that the past two installments also eventually saw a release onto the PC platform. We can’t say that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will follow this trend right now as it’s currently only stated for a PlayStation 5 release. In the meantime, if you’re looking for more insight into the game, you can check out a trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the video we have embedded above.