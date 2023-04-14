Mafia 4 Job Listing Suggests Stealth Gameplay & Multiplayer

The Mafia franchise has three mainline installments available, and it wasn’t long ago that we received a remastered edition of the first two installments. That came in the form of the Mafia: Definitive Edition game. However, we’ve been waiting for the development studio Hangar 13 to reveal the next mainline installment for the franchise officially. We know that they are working on an untitled Mafia game, but besides that, we’re left with nothing to go off from. Today, we’re learning that a new job listing has highlighted some new aspects of this upcoming game.

While Mafia 4 might be kept under wraps officially, job listings are giving some fans a hint of what components could be featured. Today, thanks to a report from Insider Gaming, we’re finding that Hangar 13’s job listing mentions stealth mechanics and multiplayer features. That said, the job listing itself directly notes that this would be for the next iteration of the Mafia franchise. The job listing, in particular, is for a principal AI designer, which they will need to help deliver engaging stealth and combat gameplay loopshands.

Meanwhile, the multiplayer component for the job listing doesn’t seem to be present any longer. But reported by Insider Gaming, the video game will have multiplayer features, which would be the first installment in the franchise to incorporate multiplayer. We’re not sure just what the multiplayer gameplay might entail, but that would at least make the gameplay a bit more unique from the previous installments that have already been released.

Mafia 4 still has plenty of questions left unanswered. There’s no indication quite yet where the game will be taking place. It was within the same report from Insider Gaming that references Mafia 4 potentially being a prequel installment that would take place back in the 1920s in Sicily. However, nothing official has been unveiled to the public quite yet. Of course, another rumor circulating online suggests that two Mafia games are potentially in development that would help cut down on time between releases. So we potentially might have new details coming out for Mafia 4 and Mafia 5.

In the meantime, we’ll simply have to wait and see just when Hangar 13 is ready to start marketing the return of the Mafia franchise. For now, players can go back and replay the earlier installments with Mafia: Definitive Edition alongside Mafia 3.