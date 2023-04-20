Wildfrost: Best Charms Guide

Everything you need to know about the best Charms in Wildfrost.

There are a lot of ways to gain power in Wildfrost. The trade-off, of course, is that many power-growing methods also slow your deck down. The very act of adding more powerful cards makes it harder to draw those cards as your deck slowly gets thicker. There are ways to reduce your deck size, but there are only so many cards you can remove – even when you are focusing on it.

There are a few solutions to this. Consumable cards are practically clog-free since they are quickly removed from your deck. Noomlin cards are also practically free. However, the best way to increase your deck’s potency is to add charms – to upgrade the cards you already have. Charms are an amazing tool that can turn a bad card into a game-breaking one. Let’s dive in.

More Wildfrost content:

Woolly Snail | What Is Wildfrost | Naked Gnome | Sacrifice Guide

Sun Charm

The Sun Charm is very simple but very powerful. The Sun Charm allows reduces a target card’s Counter stat by 1. This is incredible in many cases. Powerful cards often have large Counter stats. This makes them slow to offset their overall power. The Sun Charm speeds them up, and this lets you lean into those cards more often.

Not only that, some cards are already fast, and this makes them even faster. Think of a card like Foxee or Fizzle. Two cards that have Frenzy x3 with a very quick Counter of 3. Sun Charm them and now they attacking every other turn and wrecking everything in sight. This is an all-around fantastic Charm.

Lumin Charm

Another simple effect that can do a lot of work on the right card. All Lumin Charm does is increase the effects of a card’s Ability. On paper, a +1 to an effect might not seem that powerful, but in reality, it’s massive. Even more so if you combine this with any kind of Frenzy.

Some great cards that benefit from this would be Lil’ Gazi for a 2+ Attack buff to all Companions. Fizzle to double her Bom (and damage…) output. Mini Mika to double how much Frenzy she gains. How about Heartmist Station which heals any Ally for 2HP whenever they are hit or Sunlight Drum to drastically increase your attack speed? The list goes on.

Note: Lumin Charm works wonders with Lumin Vase!

Cake Charm

Cake Charm is our personal favourite Charm when it comes to Item-based Charms. This thing is very silly in the best way. It gives any item +5 to its effect and adds Consume. This is great on several levels. Firstly, it thins your deck since the card can only be played once per battle.

Secondly, the card gains a substantial power bonus. I LOVE this card on the likes of Berry Bell. This makes Berry Bell 6x more effective and prevents it from clogging your deck, and saves you a valuable Muncher. Clockwork Bom is another favourite as this, funnily enough, makes that card 7x better by increasing all damage on the selected target by 14. Ludicrous.

Greed Charm

Greed Charm is an interesting card because it requires you to play differently to get the most out of it. Greed Charm is a Charm you will add once you are near the end of a run – once you have decided you no longer need to spend Bling at shops and merchants. Once you get to this point, Greed Charm because stupidly good.

You gain +1 Attack for every 50 Bling in your wallet. This is calculated when you attack, so if you gain a lot of Bling in a battle through Goblings, Bling Bank, or Combos, you can increase your power on the fly. Everything gets better with this. Put this on your best Companion and watch them kill things even quicker. As always, anything with Frenzy benefits more from this Charm.

Heart/Hog Charm

These Charms are lugged together because they are similar enough that they don’t deserve separate mentions and they are both fantastic. Heart Charm increases a card’s HP by 5, whereas Hog Charm increases it by 7 but removes your ability to recall a Companion.

Both of these Charms are outstanding as they allow you to make tanky cards even tankier, and squishy cards tanky. Instantly. If you have a powerful Leader who can’t take a hit, these charms can be run-savingly good. These Charms are good for the same reason Pinkberry Juice is an excellent item. They allow you to make more mistakes in a game that is highly punishing.

Durian Charm

Durian Charm is stupid, and I love it. Durian Charm removes all text from a card and then gives it a +5 Attack bonus. This is ludicrously good on certain cards. Not to beat a dead horse here, but anything with Frenzy becomes outstanding the moment you apply Durian Charm. Foxee in particular shines as his damage jumps from 3 to 18.

Durian Charm can also be used to remove negative effects. For example, Pombomb only hits uninjured enemies. Durian Charm removes that, and now you deal 2x damage to all enemies in the front row. We’ve won runs by Duplicating a Durian Pombomb and spamming it with Crowns.

Balance Charm

This charm is very situational but very powerful. This Charm sets your Attack, HP, and Counter to 3. This can be a massive downgrade on the wrong card, but sometimes Balance Charm can be outstanding. Many cards have powerful effects that you want to trigger more often. Heck, many Leaders fall into that category. Balance Charm dials up their speed to the extreme.

The trade-off is always a reduction in survivability, but having on-demand access to abilities that are balanced around triggering slowly is amazing. How about making a card like Fizzle, which has a powerful effect, low HP and low Attack? You’ve buffed that card in every way imaginable. Balance Charm is outstanding, you just need to find the right card to put it on.

Punchfist Charm

Once you’ve beaten the game a few times you will start to see enemies with this Charm, and man, this Charm is a nightmare to deal with. Thankfully you have access to it too. Punchfist Charm adds the incredibly powerful effect, of Smackback. Whenever you are hit, you hit them back. Simple as that.

The power comes from cards with powerful effects, like Demonize, Shroom, or Overburn, or cards that have Frenzy. I love this card on Companions like Big Berry who has a lot of HP and a high Attack stat.

Note: Frenzy in particular interacts in interesting ways. Once you are hit, your Frenzy card will attack as many times equal to their Frenzy – your Frenzy Smackback interrupts any Frenzy they may have. If they have Frenzy, they will attack again, and then you will once again Smackback for your full Frenzy amount – doubling your damage.

Flameblade Charm

Overburn is one of the strongest effects of Wildfrost. Once their Overburn value reaches their current HP value, they instantly die and explode dealing Overburn damage to all enemies in a row. This can be devastating and is one of the best ways to clear enemies. Flameblade Charm allows you to apply Overburn on any Companion.

This Charm works wonders on several characters, but a general rule would be to pick ones with high Attack stats and/or Frenzy. Barrage is also very powerful in this instance, as is Smackback. The biggest issue with Flameblade is that, as of writing, it is hard countered by Block, and in the late game, there is an encounter with some very powerful Block enemies.

Noomlin Charm

Finally, we have the Noomlin Charm. This is another simple Charm, but one that is very powerful. This lets you apply Noomlin to any card you want. Noomlin is an effect that lets you play a card without ending your turn. Noomlin is arguably the most powerful effect in all of Wildfrost, and the more Noomlin cards you have, the stronger your deck.

Duplicating cards with Noomlin is a great way to get even more value out of this. Every card in the game is made better with Noomlin, so experiment, duplicate and have fun. Wonderful Charm.

That’s all we have on Wildfrost for now. Be sure to check out our Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Wildfrost content.