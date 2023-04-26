PlayStation Golden Week Sale Discounts Over 400 Video Games

Video game deals are always popping up. You just have to keep an eye out for them. We reported just yesterday that Sony was preparing for a potential massive sale event on their PlayStation Storefront. Fortunately, that rumor proved to be true today. The official Golden Week sale has kicked off. If you haven’t already taken notice, there are a ton of games that were just discounted.

Golden Week correlates to a holiday in Japan. While it was expected that this Golden Week sale wouldn’t kick off until toward the weekend, we’re fortunate enough to see this sale event start today. Unfortunately, we don’t know just how long this sale event will be going on for, so you won’t want to wait too long before jumping on these games. Likewise, the games are quite varied, so you might find a few backlog video game titles available at a steep price cut. We’ll be listing down a few of the game sale highlights below. However, since there are over 400 different items at a discount, you’ll want to check out the store page to see how it compares.

PlayStation Golden Week Sale Event Highlights

Resident Evil Village $19.99

Resident Evil 2 $9.99

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot $14.99

Monster Hunter Rise $19.99

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse $37.49

Resident Evil Raccoon City Edition (Resident Evil 2 + Resident Evil 3) $14.99

Tetris Effect: Connected $29.99

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard $7.99

NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHA Edition $19.99

Persona 4 Golden $14.99

Persona 3 Portable $14.99

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water $29.99

Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition $38.99

Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle $17.49

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 $9.59

As mentioned, that is just a small look into the massive collection of items that are currently at a discount. You will want to check out the official PlayStation Storefront for the Golden Week sale right here. Likewise, since we’re not sure just how long this sale event will be taking place, it’s best not to wait too long before pulling the trigger on any of these video game purchases. With that said, now might be the perfect time to grab some of those past video game hits on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms.