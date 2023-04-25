New Clue Hints That A Massive Sale Is Coming For PlayStation

Video games can be expensive. After all, we had a recent price hike, so now that the latest AAA video game drops have come out, we’re paying a bit more than what we did last generation. So we’d love to pass the information on any time we can score a bit of a deal on video games. But while we don’t have any specific deals to announce just yet, there is a new clue that is hinting at a major sale coming out for PlayStation users.

Digital sales are pretty frequent. While you can typically find games at a bit of a discount for a physical release, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to be had digitally. Instead, you will find a variety of different themed sales. In fact, that might be one of the next sales to hit the PlayStation storefront. Thanks to Push Square, we’re finding out that Sony has added a new filter to their storefront for Golden Week.

If you’re not familiar with Golden Week, this is a holiday in Japan, and as a result, there is usually a sale on the PlayStation storefront. The games might be dedicated more toward different Japanese titles, so that’s a slight heads-up of what you can expect. Regardless, you might want to prepare your wallet for another hit soon as we anticipate the launch of the PlayStation Golden Week sale.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any insight as to what games might be discounted. But since the filter is available, we can get a peek at what games will apparently be featured in the sale. You can check out the filter page right here. Otherwise, you’ll find some of the games featured below in a potential highlight of what’s to come. Meanwhile, the actual holiday begins on April 29, 2023, so we might start to see the sale come to fruition on that date as well.

It’s important to note that we’ll include the current price for the games below. These are standard prices right now and do not reflect the potential sale price.

PlayStation Golden Week Potential Games Being Discounted