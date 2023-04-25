Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Plunder Game Mode Returns Tomorrow

Call of Duty: Warzone fans have enjoyed the Plunder game mode as a break from the typical battle royal experience. It offered a new thrilling experience, and when we made the jump to Call of Duty: Warzone 2, it was a wonder just when Plunder would return. There were reports that Plunder would be coming back into the fold. Now thanks to a new video trailer drop from the PlayStation YouTube channel, it’s advertised that Plunder has returned, letting players venture out and grab as much cash as they can grab.

If you’re not familiar with the Plunder game mode, then we can help. In this game mode, players are working with a small team as they drop into the map. But rather than taking out the opposing teams to be the last standing, this game mode is all about gathering money. Scattered around the money is cash to collect, while players can also gather money by completing a series of contract challenges or killing other players. When you accumulate enough money, you’ll need to reach an extraction point to deliver the money before heading back to find more.

You’ll want to be weary of holding too much money at one time too. If you’re killed, then a portion of the money gets dropped, allowing the opposing team to swoop in for some easy pickings. Once the game wraps up, the team with the most amount of money obtained will come out on top. So expect more of a fast-paced and action-packed game mode in this installment. There’s less focus on ensuring your survival or making it to the end of your life.

Fortunately, if you’re a fan of the game mode, then it looks like you’ll be able to jump right into the gameplay experience in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 tomorrow. This latest trailer highlights the return as of April 26, 2023. So you have time to get through the download if you have yet to get Call of Duty: Warzone 2 ready on your desired platform.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launched into the marketplace on November 16, 2022. Much like the initial Call of Duty: Warzone game, this is a free-to-play battle royal experience. Players can download a copy of the game to enjoy on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the Plunder-focused trailer in the video we have embedded above.