Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 To Was Made With “No Compromises”?

There’s a ton of mystery surrounding Insomniac Game’s upcoming title Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Why? Because we’ve had exactly one look at this game since its announcement, and that was the literal announcement trailer for the video game! As such, fans have been dying for more information about the game wherever they can get it. Sadly, we haven’t gotten anything meaningful between Insomniac and Sony in a long time. But that doesn’t mean there haven’t been a few teases for what the game will be like. For example, a new tease indicates that it won’t have the woes of previous AAA launches when the game debuts.

This comes from the head of PlayStation, Jim Ryan, who has taken a break from his war against Microsoft to discuss Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In a chat with Famitsu, he noted that the game was made with “no compromises.” What does that mean? Well, the first game was made for the PS4, and then the spinoff with Miles Morales was made for both the PS4 and the PS5, so certain compromises had to be made to ensure that both versions would run well.

However, that won’t be an issue with the true sequel, as the game is only launching on the PS5. That means that Insomniac Games has had plenty of time to work with the PS5 and push things to a new level so that they could get the best out of their title.

Ryan wasn’t done heaping praise on the game, as he said that the title looks “beautiful” and that he was incredibly impressed with what Insomniac has done.

While that is nice to hear, it still doesn’t give fans the benefit of information regarding what they can expect once they play the game. It’s logical to assume that some things will be new while others will be familiar. For example, you can expect the combat to be similar but have new attacks or tech that can be used by Peter or Miles to keep things fresh.

Speaking of the Spider-Men, this will be the first title where you get to play as both of them versus one or the other. That will heavily affect missions depending on how they’re structured and affect the story as it’ll have to tie to both of them.

Plus, we only know of one villain that’ll be in the game, and that’s Venom. The previous titles had multiple villains showing up, so you can expect more to be announced when they finally feel like talking.