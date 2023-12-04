Top 33 Upcoming PvE Games of 2024

Some games have you fight AI, some have you fight other players, and then, there are these games that can have you fight both!

#33 Palworld

We’re starting this game with Palworld. If you haven’t noticed yet, it’s a recurring trend we do because of how we feel about this game. It’s basically a ripoff of another title that you might recognize, but they decided to add a lot more “weird stuff” into it. We’re not bitter. Okay, yes, we are.

Anyway, whether you play alone or with friends, you can get monsters and battle them against one another, just as you would expect. But what you likely don’t expect is the fact that you can craft them into a labor force that’ll do your bidding. Or you can make them wield guns in battle, which defeats the purpose of things, or you can eat them.

#32 Skull & Bones

Why are we putting Skull & Bones so low on this list? Despite Ubisoft’s claims that it’ll come out soon, do you really think it’ll come out soon? If so, you have a lot more faith than we do in them!

However, should it make an appearance, it will be a game that lets you attempt to become the pirate king you always wanted. You’ll start out small as a nobody on the dock. You’ll get a ship, find some crew, and sail the seas in search of adventure, treasure, and battle. How will you fare when the cannonballs start flying? Set sail and find out!

#31 Contra: Operation Galuga

How about we go a little old-school for this next one? Contra: Operation Galuga is a new game in the franchise that helped set up so much within the industry. It has modern graphics but maintains that classic feel that you would expect from a title in this series.

You and a partner will go through several levels in an attempt to free a nation from a mercenary force. By that, we mean you’ll unleash a barrage of weaponry upon your foes and make them regret the day they ever fought you! Doesn’t that sound like fun? We thought so, too. So grab a weapon and have a blast!

#30 Empire of the Ants

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be an ant? If so, you really need to rethink what you ponder about in your daily life!

Jokes aside, Empire of the Ants is a video game adaptation of a book where you’ll be an “ant savior” and attempt to lead your colony to new lands where they can have a better life. But, since this is the animal kingdom, you’ll have to work together to face obstacles and defeat foes that are going to challenge you.

Can you help lead your colony to their new promised land? Will you be everything they hope you are and more? Play the game and find out.

#29 ARC Raiders

We all know the machines are coming for us eventually. In ARC Raiders, you’ll see one of the potential consequences of that happening. In this world, machines haven’t just taken over; they come down from the sky and can rain havoc upon people.

They’ve driven humanity underground and have forced them to scavenge for supplies just to survive! You are a raider who is hired to get supplies for the human colony. Each venture out into the world is dangerous because of the ARC robots and other raiders coming after you. Be quick about what you search for, take out as many enemies as you can, and then get back alive!

#28 Kristala

There will be a few games on this list that aren’t your traditional style of PVE, and one such game is Kristala. What makes this game so special? Well, you get to be a cat warrior. Doesn’t that sound cool?

Specifically, you’re trying to gain entry into an elite unit within the world. They don’t think you have what it takes, so you’ll prove them wrong when something happens to your home, and it’s up to you to save the day!

Use your cat-like reflexes and abilities to take out foes, sneak around, and figure out the truth about what’s going on.

#27 Ratten Reich

Yes, we just made a jump from a game with cats to a game with rats. What of it? This is the video game space; almost anything can happen here, okay?

In Ratten Reich, you will see a unique twist on the World War II genre by taking on the role of an animal that is fighting in the war. Yes, the humans aren’t fighting this fight; animals are. Each of them has been fighting for a long time, and the war must end. But how can it be after so long and so much bloodshed?

Do your best to win each battle and put an end to the loss.

#26 ASTRA: Knights of Veda

It seemed like such a simple task. The realm was being ruled by a tyrant who cared nothing for his people. A resistance force was put together with the goal of stopping the man before things got worse. But then, things got worse! A tree sprouted out of the ground and infected everyone within its reach, turning them into monsters.

Now, the goddess Veda has chosen you as her new champion and tasked you with setting out on a quest to defeat the monsters, remove the tree, and free the land once and for all. So, yeah, good luck with that!

#25 Blight Survival

War is something that always costs those who partake in it. But sometimes, the horrors of war are nothing compared to the other horrors that roam the land.

In Blight Survival, you’ll be part of a medieval conflict that gets interrupted by a supernatural force. A “blight” that infects the dead and attacks anything that it can. You are part of a group of knights who volunteer to venture into no man’s land and attempt to cut out the blight at the source.

The fights will be brutal, so you must be ready to retreat if things get too heavy. But if you don’t push forward, there is no hope for either side.

#24 ArcheAge 2

Sequels in MMORPGs aren’t common for various reasons. But sometimes, the developers wish to take advantage of certain things that are available to them. With ArcheAge 2, that advantage is Unreal Engine 5. Through it, they’re hoping to make one of the most beautiful MMORPGs you’ve ever seen, and they might be able to pull that off, given how great the engine is.

However, if you’re a fan of the original title, you should know that many of the features that the first game had will be available here. That includes having total freedom of what you can do in the game, having a deep story to enjoy, and more.

#23 Deathground

To those hoping for a more “primal” gameplay experience, Deathground might just be your thing. In this game, regardless of whether you play alone or with friends, you’ll need to complete tasks to get through structures that are filled with deadly dinosaurs.

You heard that right, dinosaurs are hunting you, and you need to get out alive or become dinosaur food! We’re sure you don’t want that, right?

With a dim setting for your battle, you’ll never know where the dinosaurs are until they’re right on you. So be careful with every step you take, and ensure that you make it out in one piece!

#22 Synduality: Echo of Ada

Welcome to the year 2222, and all is NOT okay in this world! A deadly rain has come from the sky and has killed most of the world’s population. In their place have come monsters that run rampant on the surface.

But that’s not the end of humanity’s cycle; they took underground and are trying to survive alongside AI counterparts known as the Magus.

You are a Drifter who searches for the valuable entity known as AO Crystals, and on your latest quest for them, things get chaotic. You’ll need to use your AI partners and special vehicles to survive and endure what the world throws at you.

#21 Evercore Heroes

Every video game has a special setting or world that you enjoy and learn more about as you go on. In Evercore Heroes, you’ll be in the world of Lumerea. This place is a special land where magic and might come together and have created unique races, fighters, warriors, sorceresses, and beyond!

The realm is one that has had a perfect balance, but now, it’s been disrupted. Chaos is starting to fill Lumerea, and the beings that reside in it must band together to bring peace back to their home!

But only through teamwork can you do it! So pick your character, form team strategies, and win the day!

#20 Pioner

One could argue that the Pioner MMORPG we’re talking about is one of the most unique MMOs of the lot. Why is that? Because this is a 1st-person MMO versus the 3rd-person that you usually get.

Second, the world that you’re in is not one where you’re trying to “build a life for yourself”. It’s one that you’re supposed to simply survive in.

This place is filled with monsters that come in all shapes and sizes. You’ll need to venture out across a vast archipelago and endure missions where you seek out these terrors and destroy them! Because the hunter you want to be, and see if it’s enough to beat them.

#19 Nakwon: Last Paradise

There are many people whose biggest fear is being trapped in a world full of zombies. Nakwon: Last Paradise takes that fear and puts you in one of the worst-case scenarios of that fear.

Here, you’ll be put into Korea, where an entire city has become filled with zombies. You are just a regular person trying to get through this wasteland of death. You’ll need to find supplies and weapons to fight back, but both of them are scarce. With limited resources at your disposal, you need to think carefully about every fight you go into and do what you can to make it to the next day.

#18 The Quinfall

What would you say is the defining characteristic of an MMORPG? Most people would say that it’s either the numerous players enjoying the title at once or the expansive worlds you can inhabit.

In The Quinfall, you’ll explore what is claimed to be the biggest MMO of all time! The realm you’ll wander in has five distinct regions that act as though they’re alive via seasons, day and night cycles, and more.

But even if exploring isn’t your thing, you can take on all kinds of battles either alone or with friends. The game even boasts a higher visual detail to experience these fights better.

#17 Corepunk

We just showed you an MMORPG with a very expansive world. But what about one that is large but you can’t fully see? One of the core mechanics of Corepunk is “fog-of-war.” You’ll be put into the world, but you’ll never see what’s around the corner. As such, every venture into each direction can be an adventure unto itself.

You’ll encounter other characters, monsters, cities, and more through the top-down perspective. You’ll pick a profession and grow it into something special as you fight. But how powerful will you become? What will you see as you go into the next part of the world? This seamless place awaits you, so have fun!

#16 Endless Dungeon

Sometimes, not surviving is its own reward, and Endless Dungeon is all about getting rewards and trying new things!

The game puts you and some other players on a space station that you need to get off of. The good news is that you just need to get to the station’s core to escape. The bad news is that many alien monsters are trying to get to your robot that can access the core! You’ll need to fight off these monsters in various ways via teamwork, strategy, and lots of weapons!

Every time you die, try something different! You only lose if you stop playing!

#15 Ripout

Space is not the place if you’re a human. Humanity has been lost to the stars, and you are one of the unfortunate souls who don’t know where they are! What does that mean? It means you’ll need to go through derelict spaceships to try and find out where they are or where they went.

That doesn’t seem hard until you get onto these ships and realize that they’re full of mutants! You’ll need to work with your co-op partner and your “Pet Gun” to fight back and survive each ship!

The good news is that with every enemy you fight, you can get their abilities and power yourself up more! But will it be enough to survive?

#14 Ashfall

Are you ready to face another post-apocalyptic world where the only hope is finding something that can save the day? Yeah, they all seem to be that way, don’t they?

In Ashfall, AI has helped cause the end of the world, just as we all knew it would! However, there is hope in the form of the “Core of Creation.” But where is it? That’s what you have to go find out. You’ll wander the wasteland and outfit your character to take on the other players and monsters in this ruined place.

With numerous options for combat and allies, you can make this adventure as fulfilling as you desire.

#13 Ashes of Creation

Welcome to Verra! What is this place? Why, it’s the setting of Ashes of Creation! Here, every single action you take, big or small, can have huge ramifications on the land. Plus, since it’s an MMO, other players are making just as big of changes as you!

While there will be some “standard things” to find in the game as you start, the more you play, the more it can change. You can build massive empires that span the land, fight in wars that feature thousands of players, or make a trade caravan and just wander around the place.

With so much freedom, the world is literally what you make it.

#12 The First Descendant

Do you want another title that’s a little more simplistic and is basically shooting? We can get that for you. The First Descendant is a title that will place you in a war between alien invaders and the protectors of a continent. Each Descendant has a different set of skills and abilities for you to use, and as a result, you’ll have plenty of ways to play the game. Plus, you’ll have numerous weapon options so that you can take on foes in various ways.

There’s also a deep story within the title that will make you wonder who the Descendants truly are. Are you ready to learn the truth?

#11 Nightingale

Perhaps you’re looking for a game that has plenty to do and near-endless possibilities on what you can do. If that’s the case, Nightingale is one you’ll need to pay attention to when it arrives.

The game has you as a “realm walker” as you go through portals to end up in different lands. Your goal is to find a sacred place where the last traces of humanity can be found. Even if it takes you a while to get there, each realm offers new opportunities for exploration, crafting, and fighting monsters.

Plus, you can play with friends and have a fun time seeing how you adapt to each place you end up in.

#10 Towers of Aghasba

A key dilemma in our world right now is the need for expansion while also matching the need for preservation. In Towers of Aghasba, that is the challenge you’ll face as you explore the island you’re on.

You’ve been tasked with helping your village grow, and you’ll happily do that. However, along the way, you’ll need to help restore the balance of the world by regrowing dead areas within nature. Explore the far reaches of the island and bring back its beauty. Then, return home and help your people grow so that they can live good lives.

Can you find the balance between man and nature within this place?

#9 No More Room in Hell 2

Why is there no more room down there? Because all the monsters are on the surface!

No More Room in Hell 2 puts you in a zombie-filled world that is overrun, and the remnants of humanity are fighting desperately for survival. That includes you and the group of players you’re in. A group of eight will come together and attempt to traverse the world, looking for supplies to make it to the next day.

Teamwork is paramount here, as you’ll need one another to fight off the zombie hordes should they find you and help search out new areas for supplies. Can you work together to survive?

#8 Dune: Awakening

We’ve had quite a few MMOs on this list so far, and we’re going to continue with Dune: Awakening. The game will put you in the legendary world of Arrakis and allow you to forge the destiny you feel is yours to have.

Within this sandy world are plenty of options and paths to take. You can venture alone and try to be a one-person army. Or, you can meet other players or characters from the books and movies and assemble a force the likes this world has never seen. What will your future hold? Will it be one that is etched in prophecy?

#7 ARK 2

Yes, we’re totally talking about the game that had an announcement trailer with Vin Diesel in it. What is his role within the game? Does it matter? It’s Vin Diesel! Besides, it probably has to do something with family.

Anyway, in ARK 2, you’ll wake up in a world you don’t recognize. With no recollection of how you got there, you’ll need to search for a way home while also learning more about the world all around you. You won’t be alone there, as other players and “heroes” for you to recruit can be at your side or be against you.

#6 Pax Dei

One of the beautiful things about MMOs is that they can give you many different experiences based solely on how they are constructed. Pax Dei is an excellent example of this.

While it’s true that it’s a medieval world full of gods, monsters, and magic that you can explore at your leisure and have incredible adventures in, that’s not your only option. There is a place within this world where you can simply live a nice life, build a house and a guild, and explore the world’s wonders within the protection of the gods.

What path you choose in this game is up to you.

#5 Killing Floor 3

What’s that? You just want to play a game with friends where your only purpose is to mow down untold waves of mutant monsters with extreme prejudice? Well, we have the game for you!

Killing Floor 3 is that title and more. You can team up with a bunch of friends and go to town trying to take out monsters that a corporation has weaponized to try and take over the world. Why did they do that? They’re a corporation; did you expect them to be nice?

Regardless, load up with various weapons and let loose on the foolish monsters that dare to get in front of your weapons.

#4 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

The galaxy isn’t what it should be. It’s full of monsters and chaotic beings who want nothing more than to destroy everything and consume all who live within it. There are a few who can stand up to that darkness, and you’re one of them.

In Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, you’ll become one of the legendary Space Marines of the universe and set out to stop a force that is consuming whole planets. The Emperor has tasked you with defending the galaxy, and whether you do it alone or in a squad, you’ll need to prove that their faith in you is not misplaced.

#3 Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League

While it may not be a true PVE title based on how some would define it, Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League is still a game that aims to give you a tough challenge by putting you against the toughest odds and having you try to come out on top.

In the title, Brainiac has come to Earth, and in his plan to take over everything, he’s controlled the minds of the Justice League. That’s a problem if you couldn’t tell.

To fight back, Amanda Waller has assembled the Suicide Squad and tasked them with taking the league out. We don’t like their odds. But hey, fight on, anyway!

#2 Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Yes, we know the irony of talking about this game, too, given how much chaos has happened in Bungie lately. Plus, they “officially” delayed Destiny 2: The Final Shape, and thus, we can’t guarantee it’ll be out in good time within 2024. But, for now, let’s just play along and say it will be.

The game’s final DLC is just that, the final part of the story. This is the tale that brings together everything you’ve done so far and asks you to push one last time to defeat The Witness before they bring an end to everything. Can you do that? Can you fight that hard and save everything?

#1 Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

We thought we’d end this game with a true title that embraces PVE because that’s what an MMORPG is at its core. It’s a game that gives you lots to do and is constantly evolving because of how much is going on with the world and its players.

In Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, you’ll get to experience a “new beginning” for the beloved MMO due to how the story of the game so far has come to a close. That means you and your friends can start fresh and see just how far you can go in this new land with a new story at your back.