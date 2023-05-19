Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC Hints At The Next Game

Horizon is not done just yet; as we know, another installment is in the works. But what the next adventure Aloy will go on remains a mystery. But that won’t stop fans from trying to dig through any clues that might hint at what will be next for the franchise. Apparently, there are already clues tucked away for players to find from the Burning Shores DLC.

Recently, VGC had the chance to speak with Ben McCaw, who is a narrative director at Guerrilla Games. During their conversation, the topic of what will be next for Aloy came up. Of course, nothing was given out just yet, and there could even be some slight changes made due to the passing of actor Lance Reddick. However, Ben McCaw did note that there are some materials fans could find throughout the Horizon Forbidden West DLC Burning Shores.

More specifically, Ben notes that they tried to drop hints about what’s to come in the epilogue of Burning Shores DLC. So you might want to go back and see what you can uncover during the epilogue, as already the developers are eager to embark on the next chapter. Unfortunately, it will have one actor missing, as earlier this year, we heard the tragic news of Lance Reddick’s passing.

Lance Reddick played a role in the video game as the character Sylens. According to VGC, Ben McCaw says the team is still absorbing this tragedy and continues to send their thoughts to his family. Apparently, they are not ready to think about going through the narrative without the presence of Lance. So the future of the Sylens character will remain a mystery.

There is actually material in the Burning Shores about this. I mean, we really tried to drop some hints, particularly in the epilogue of the Burning Shores. We’re just so excited to embark on the next chapter and have the audience come along with us. It’s going to be a lot of fun. Ben McCaw – VGC

Currently, Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC is available to pick up and play. While Horizon Forbidden West launched on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the DLC didn’t offer the same launch trend. Instead, players who wish to go through Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores will have to do it through the PlayStation 5.

Likewise, we have a Before You Buy video coverage for the DLC, which you can view below. This will give you a little more insight into the storyline, gameplay mechanics, and our overall impressions of the game. Of course, it goes without saying that we avoid anything that might be deemed as a spoiler to the storyline in our review.