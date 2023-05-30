Diablo IV Reviews Sing Of The Franchise’s True Return

Given the last few years, it’s not hard to see why some people weren’t excited about Diablo IV and its impending release. After all, Activision Blizzard hasn’t done right by the fans many times over with the franchise and other franchises under the Blizzard banner. A certain MMORPG has long since lost its luster, and when you add the sequel to one of the best team shooters of all time, which was and has been a disaster from nearly start to finish, you can understand the fears. They don’t want Blizzard to screw this up, and thankfully, it doesn’t appear that they did.

We say that because the review embargo for Diablo IV has dropped, and the current score on Metacritic for PC is 88. That’s much higher than people expected, and it could go up as there have been only 44 reviews so far. Of those 44, only three were in the “mixed” category, so it’s overwhelmingly positive from critics.

But what has led them to feel so good about the game? Well, multiple reviews point out that this could be the best game that Blizzard has ever developed, which is not something you can throw around lightly, given their arsenal of titles. However, they cite how the storytelling, visual elements, and gameplay loop are so good that it puts pretty much everything else to shame.

Many reviews couldn’t help but heap praise on the depths of everything involved. For example, the main story has you meeting numerous characters who want to help you or further their goals along the way. There are also side missions that can help boost the main story; everything feels like a competent team wrote it.

Another key element of their praise was the visual style. The third entry got much heat from fans by stepping away from the gothic horror roots. But the new entry embraces the darkness, and horrifying visuals to deliver something fans will want to experience more of, even if it scares them in the process.

The reviews also cite how you’ll be playing this game for a while. Some even claim it could have hundreds of hours of gameplay within, which isn’t a stretch given how Activision Blizzard loves their DLC and Season Passes.

Either way, Blizzard put in the work with this title, and the reviews show that it was worth it. So if you’ve hesitated to get the game on its launch day, you’ll feel more secure now.