Diablo 4 Preload, Early Access, Launch And Twitch Drop Details Revealed

You can expect to writhe under Lilith's heel real, real soon.

Blizzard has outlined the dates and periods for Diablo 4 preloads and early access.

Preloads begin at May 30, 2023, at 4 PM PT. You need to have purchased any version of Diablo 4 to be able to preload.

Early Access begins at June 1, 2023, at 4 PM PT. You need to have purchased either the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition to be able to start playing during Early Access.

Finally, the official launch date for Diablo 4 is on June 3, 2023, at 4 PM PT. After this point, anyone who has purchased a copy of Diablo 4, whether it was purchased before or after this date, can just download and play the game.

It’s highly likely that if you pre-ordered Diablo 4 months earlier, you already enjoyed the beta periods and extensive testing periods for the game, including the server slam. But at long last, the actual release of Diablo 4 is finally in sight.

Blizzard has also revealed that Diablo 4 will have Twitch events for the month of the game’s launch. From June 5 to July 2, 2023, you can watch participating Twitch streamers playing Diablo 4 and earn various Twitch drops. The way these Twitch drops work is you have to claim the first set of rewards after watching for three hours, before you can earn and claim the next scheduled set of rewards for that period.

We’ll share the schedule for those drops below, again courtesy of Blizzard:

Week 1 Twitch Drops: Rogue and Necromancer

Start Time: June 5, 4 p.m. PDT

End Time: June 11, 11:59 p.m. PDT

Watch at least 3 hours of eligible Diablo IV content while this Twitch Drop is active to earn the Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger and Azurehand Heart-Piercer Sword Weapon Recolors for all your demon-stabbing needs. Keep up your momentum for a total of 6 hours to earn the Matron-Sigil Coffer (Rogue) and Progenitor Favor (Necromancer) Back Trophy.

Week 2 Twitch Drops: Sorcerer

Start Time: June 12, 12 a.m. PDT

End Time: June 18, 11:59 p.m. PDT

Watch at least 3 hours of eligible Diablo IV content while this Twitch Drop is active to earn the Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand Weapon Recolor; perfect for lobbing powerful masses of magic at your foes. Keep your streak going by watching for a total of 6 hours to earn the Hellrune Tabernacle Back Trophy.

Week 3 Twitch Drops: Druid

Start Time: June 19, 12 a.m. PDT

End Time: June 25, 11:59 p.m. PDT

Watch at least 3 hours of eligible Diablo IV content while this Twitch Drop is active to earn the Azurehand Head-Cleaver Weapon Recolor; the premiere tool for beheading demons. Continue to watch for a total of 6 hours to earn the Font of the Mother Back Trophy.

Week 4 Twitch Drops: Barbarian

Start Time: June 26, 12 a.m. PDT

End Time: July 2, 11:59 p.m. PDT

Watch at least 3 hours of eligible Diablo IV content while this Twitch Drop is active to earn the hefty Azurehand Skull-Crusher. Keep up the stream-viewing fun for a total of 6 hours to earn the Matriarch’s Mantle Back Trophy.

You can also earn a Primal Instinct Mount from June 5, 4 p.m. PT to July 2, 11:59 p.m. PT. All you need to do this time is gift channel 2 Twitch subscriptions of any tier for any of the participating Diablo Twitch streamers.

Diablo 4 is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows on the Activision Blizzard client.