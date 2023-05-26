Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition Confirmed And Available To Buy Now

This would be a good way for EA tie up loose ends on Battlefield 2042 as they prepare for the release of the next game.

The rumored Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition has just been confirmed and is now available.

As revealed on Reddit, a listing for Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition has appeared on Epic Games Store. In fact, you can already buy or wishlist the game on said listing here.

Subsequently, EA’s listing for Battlefield 2042 on their own website indicates there is now an Elite Upgrade available. You can see and buy the listing here.

The EA listing confirms what was said on the rumor we had reported on, about this special edition. It’s available to buy now, and will be playable on 8 PM PT.

We independently verified that Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition is also available on Xbox and PlayStation online stores respectively.

The EA listing revealed these additions for the Battlefield 2042 Elite Update on their own store:

4 Specialists

10 weapons

6 vehicles

“Lost World” Epic Cosmetic Bundle* containing:

Epic “Forsaken” Rao Specialist Set

Epic “Starved Vulture” Vehicle Skin

Epic “Banisher” Weapon Skin

Curiously, even though Battlefield 2042 is available on Steam, Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition has not yet gone live on Valve’s platform.

While Battlefield 2042 hasn’t been as celebrated as the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, EA and DICE do deserve credit for taking the time, as slow as it had been, to fix and keep updating the game until it was up to the standards that gamers and the developers themselves wanted.

Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition seems to run the risk of going under the radar, but it also seems to have been planned as a make good for gamers, especially Battlefield fans who were disappointed with its original release.

Is EA still going to release future DLC for Battlefield 2042? The company isn’t quite clear on that right now, but it would make sense if they stopped here and pitched Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition as the final edition of the game.

That would tie in to EA CEO Andrew Wilson’s recent comments that a new Battlefield is already well under production, and that the company is looking to revamp the franchise. In that case, this final release is intended to neatly tie a bow for Battlefield 2042, as the company prepares for the pending release of the next Battlefield game.

Could that also mean the next Battlefield game is coming this holiday? That would neatly tie in to the pending release of rival Activision’s next Call of Duty game for this year. Keep reading GameRanx for updates on upcoming Battlefield and Call of Duty games.