Rumor: Call of Duty 2023 Will Be Revealed on August 1st

The Call of Duty franchise sees an annual release into the marketplace, and the next major installment for the series will apparently get unveiled this August. That’s according to reports surfacing online originating from Insider Gaming. If this report is true, we might get this game unveiled at the very start of August, which will likely see the launch come out towards the end of this year. Of course, this announcement will come after the CMA had recently blocked the acquisition deal for Microsoft.

Insider Gaming has reported that sources in the know have stated Call of Duty 2023 will be revealed on August 1st. Much like past installments of the franchise, players will likely see this game revealed within an in-game event. With that said, there wasn’t any indication as to what this in-game event might entail this time around, but players that want to witness the reveal will want to go through the event or likely head to one of their favorite Call of Duty streamers to see them accomplish the goals that will trigger the reveal.

Meanwhile, details of what Call of Duty 2023 will be based on are still uncertain. Much like Insider Gaming reported, there were speculation pieces that Sledgehammer Games would bring a continuation to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. However, we’ll have to actually wait and see if this is the case or not. We could very well get a brand-new storyline. But again, the reveal is slated to happen this August, so that means we won’t be seeing any reveals for the franchise during the next PlayStation Showcase or any events set during June of this year.

Insider Gaming also made a note that they were able to get some key dates for the Call of Duty 2023 title. These dates highlighted different aspects of the game, whether that’s a beta, early access, or the full launch of the game. We’ll supply the key dates that the publication was able to confirm with their sources below.

Call of Duty 2023 Key Dates

Beta Weekend Oct 6 – 10 (PlayStation Exclusive)

Beta Weekend 2 Oct 12 – 16

Campaign Early Access Nov 2

Full Release Nov 10

Again, this announcement comes after Microsoft had learned CMA blocked their deal to acquire Activision Blizzard. This would have put the Call of Duty franchise as part of their line of IPs, although Microsoft had no interest in making this franchise an exclusive. Likewise, even if the deal had gone through, it was previously noted that Call of Duty games wouldn’t have made their way onto Xbox Game Pass until 2025.