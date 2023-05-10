Guerrilla Games Celebrates 20 Years Of Developing Titles

Regarding video game development, it’s easy to say which dev teams are some of the best in the world. It’s not simply because they’ve made certain good or great games over their tenure but because they have lasted long enough to significantly impact the industry. A great example of this is Guerrilla Games. You might not realize it, but they’re over twenty years old, and that means they’ve been around for numerous console generations and have provided several titles for Sony and their PlayStation line. So given that it’s their anniversary, don’t they deserve the chance to celebrate?

Thankfully, Sony agreed with that sentiment and gave the Studio Director of Guerrilla Games a chance to discuss the studio’s history on the PlayStation Blog.

But before they were the company we know them now as, they were once “Lost Boys,” a tiny developer in the Netherlands who made games for the Game Boy Color among other platforms. However, when the PS2 launched, and the ability to take things to another level came, they seized the opportunity and made the first title they would be known for: Killzone.

As Jan-Bart van Beek revealed on the blog, it wasn’t until they did multiple titles for Sony that things turned regarding whom they made games for exclusively:

“Around when the PlayStation 3 console was launching, we became a first-party studio for Sony. They were really supportive of our creative visions, and their new technology was, as always, best-in-class. We experimented with the latest tech, like the PlayStation Move motion controllers, and we expanded the world of Killzone into handheld experiences.”

They stuck with that series for a decade but knew they wanted to do more. So Jan and the team looked to one another and gave the team as a whole the opportunity to say what they wanted to make. You should know what franchise came next:

“We knew it had to be incredible, stunning, and hopeful. Horizon itself really came from a visual idea of these primitive tribes, fighting to survive in a lush landscape dominated by great machines, long after the collapse of our current civilization. And we wanted an iconic franchise-worthy protagonist.”

They were able to accomplish everything they wanted with their new franchise. So far, the series has sold over 32 million units, with its latest entry having sold over 8 million. In addition, they’ve released a VR title for the franchise and just released their expansive DLC.

So as you can see, Guerrilla Games have been around for some time, and they aren’t going anywhere.