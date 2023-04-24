Horizon 3 Revealed During A Guerrilla Games Blog Post

Fans of the Horizon franchise have another game coming. It shouldn’t come to much surprise; the IP has thrived since Guerrilla Games first brought out Horizon Zero Dawn. Since then, there has been a sequel with Horizon Forbidden West alongside a VR spin-off titled called Horizon Call of the Mountain. But don’t get too excited about what’s next for Aloy. The announcement was incredibly brief and provided no real details on what was next.

Instead, Aloy’s mysterious next chapter remains to be seen. As mentioned, this announcement was only briefly discussed during a Guerrilla Games post. Essentially, it was a post to unveil that the studio director, Angie Smets, has gone on to land a new role at PlayStation Studios. Their new title is head of development strategy. As a result, there was a shift in Guerrilla Games management, with the team now consisting of Joel Eschler, Hella Schmidt, and Jan-Bart van Beek. But what you might find most interesting is that the final comments made in the post talk about the future of Horizon.

The statement only says that the team is working on expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy’s next adventure. They are also working on an exciting online project, but details on both projects stop there. At the very least, it looks like we will at least get a trilogy set for Horizon and Aloy’s adventure. But outside of that, we’ll have to practice some patience as we’re likely a long way off before we get any official marketing materials to hype up what Aloy’s next adventure will entail.

We have full confidence in our new leadership as they steer Guerrilla towards a bright future, expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy’s next adventure and our exciting online project. Michiel van der Leeuw (Technical Director) will be focusing on the future technology and strategy for the Decima engine. Guerrilla Games

After all, the expansion DLC just released for Horizon Forbidden West. If you haven’t already done so, the expansion Burning Shores is available to purchase. This will take Aloy to Los Angeles as she deals with a new mechanical threat. While Horizon Forbidden West launched on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Burning Shores is only a PlayStation 5 expansion. Regardless, we have you covered if you want more insight into the expansion and our overall impressions.

Down below, you can view our Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC expansion Before You Buy. This video series offers some spoiler-free gameplay footage and our general opinions of the game. Of course, with that said, this is an expansion that picks up right after the events of Horizon Forbidden West. So you’ll want to play through that game campaign first before starting this expansion.