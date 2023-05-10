Rumor: Zombies Are Back From The Dead In Call of Duty 2023

When there's no more room in development, the dead will walk the earth.

Zombies are rumored to be getting unearthed and brought back to life for Call of Duty 2023.

As reported by Dexerto, while zombies are returning, they won’t be coming back in the same round based zombies mode format that became a staple of the Call of Duty games.

Based on an earlier rumor, Sledgehammer Games has apparently come up with another mode where zombies will be appearing in. However, the current word going around does not really have any confirmation on what form zombies will be returning in.

Call of Duty 2023 is certainly the most contentious Call of Duty title for some time, and we still don’t know much about it. Activision themselves got everything started when they announced that a “Full Annual Premium Release” of Call of Duty would be ready to release by Fall 2023.

Activision revealed this new Call of Duty in a financial meeting, but did not share many details on it at all, creating a firestorm of speculation. Several reporters tried to get as much information from their sources as possible, but as of right now, we’re still unsure of what to expect.

Based on the information that reporters gathered and publicly disclosed, it seems that this Call of Duty was originally designed as DLC for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Activision made the call to expand this DLC to its own independent fully featured video game, though it still has some connections to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Tom Henderson even claims to have found a timetable for Call of Duty 2023’s release, from the start of open beta on October 2023, to official release by November 10, 2023.

Henderson’s information states that Call of Duty 2023 is planned for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Windows.

Dexerto also cites Jason Schreier’s report on the game, stating that some people at Sledgehammer Games are worried about this release because the studio was given less than a year before its release.

From all indications, this likely won’t be as large scale a game as recent releases in the Call of Duty series. It was also placed in the awkward position of being released in the period in between where Microsoft is finalizing their purchase of Activision. This is also the period where Activision’s current contract with PlayStation is close to ending.

Hopefully, Sledgehammer can put together something that will make fans satisfied, if they weren’t given enough to make a standout release. Keep following GameRanx for more news and updates on Call of Duty 2023.