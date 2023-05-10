Redfall: Which Difficulty Should You Play On?

Starting a new game can be daunting. Without any idea of what the game entails, you are expected to pick a difficulty that tailors the experience to you. This is naturally a flawed system, especially when you consider everyone views difficulty differently. What is easy for one, is not easy for all.

Redfall is no different. When you are tasked with slaying the undead and their tyrannical gods, how are you supposed to know which difficulty is right for you? Well, you don’t, and like most games, Redfall doesn’t give all that much information to help you decide. This guide is going to break down each difficulty option so you get the best start with Redfall.

Note: Redfall allows you to change your difficulty on the fly, so if you find the game too hard or too easy, feel free to tweak it to tailor each specific challenge to your taste.

More Redfall content:

Redfall Previews | Redfall PC Requirements | Remi De La Rosa Character Trailer | Combat Guide | Beginners Guide

Daylight

“These blood suckers are not prepared for you. Enemies are weaker.”

Daylight is Redfall’s ‘Easy’ mode. This mode reduces the challenge across the board. Enemies deal less damage, they die faster, and even the strongest enemies will fall before your vampire-slaying arsenal. If you want a focus on story and quick, snappy combat, then Daylight is for you. This is a great entry point for Redfall if you are new to the genre.

Dusk

“Welcome to Redfall, vampires and all. Enemies are moderate.”

This is Redfall’s default difficulty – the ‘Normal’ setting so to speak. This is the intended way to play Redfall, and it is balanced so you are never pushed too far, but enemies won’t go down too easily… in theory. Redfall is not difficult, and outside of a couple of enemies, you will breeze through Dusk like nothing. It is harder than Daylight, but not by much. If this is your first time playing Redfall, then this is a great starting point.

Midnight

“Trip up and they will drain you dry. Enemies are tough.”

Midnight equates to your standard ‘Hard’ difficulty, and it lives up to its name. When playing on Midnight, enemies take a lot more punishment before they go down. Not only that, you go down faster too. However, Midnight only starts hard, and it quickly dies down once you get a decent arsenal. Redfall is broken in half by UV-based weapons, so even the strongest Vampires are made trivial once you get your hands on one. If you want more of a challenge, Midnight is the mode for you, but don’t expect too much push-back once you get to grips with the game.

Eclipse

Eclipse is the ultimate challenge in Redfall. Where Midnight started difficult but dies off, Eclipse starts even harder and doesn’t quite let go in the same way. Enemies are still vulnerable to all the same tricks, you just have far less wiggle room. One mistake, and you are probably going down for the count. Eclipse doesn’t start unlocked, so you will have to beat the game at least once before you get the opportunity to test your mettle.

Your Character Matters

It would be improper of us to not mention characters when discussing difficulty, as not all characters are made equal. Some characters are downright bad, and will actively make the game harder. Not only that, but since Redfall can be played both in Solo and Co-op, a “bad” character can become excellent, and vice versa. If you want a solid character who can work in both settings, the Devinder is the character for you.

That’s all we have for Redfall for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Redfall content.