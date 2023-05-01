Bloodgates Are Open: Redfall Previews Have Already Leaked

We're limited on what we can share, but that doesn't mean you can't see what we're talking about.

The bloodgates have truly been opened up as previews of Redfall are popping up online.

As reported by Insider Gaming, a 60 minute preview of Redfall gameplay came up early. This preview was probably not intended to come out too early, and just got out because Microsoft delayed the release of previews by a day.

As of this writing, the video, which was uploaded to YouTube, is not available to view. Zenimax has been sending DMCAs to stop the flow of previews. However, Twitter has come up as a platform for fans to share snippets from that 60 minute video themselves, and add their own commentary. It’s thanks to them that we can talk about parts of these previews.

PMS Jordan shared their own thoughts on the gameplay:

“Redfall looks a little dated, but I’m not going to lie it’s pretty fun! And this is with the Ai. I bet its waayyy better playing co-op up my peeps.”

PMS shared footage that remarkably looked like Left4Dead gameplay. But as you’ll see below, that doesn’t really do justice to the game.

Perlrulez described what the original uploader said about the game:

“This guy released his Redfall review early by mistake, I think.

Overall, he thinks it’s a decent game. He played it on pc. Game play is “wonky”, textures not loading, and game seems outdated. But generally OK.

Looks like a typical “next gen” game for Xbox :)”

Perlrulez shared more interesting gameplay on their tweet. The player encountered a vampire out in a graveyard, and several vampires on a second or third storey of a house, inside a room.

These vampires fight unlike zombies, and not like soldiers. They will leap and run towards you quickly, so you will get used to moving back while aiming to shoot at them just right. There was also a shielded vampire that wasn’t quite acting correctly, moving away from you when it should have been attacking. So AI issues also seem to be part of Redfall’s launch.

Rebs Gaming shared a preview that highlighted the difference between fighting the vampires and their human followers. While the human targets were easily sniped from afar, the death of one follower made a vampire teleport in place, and motion towards the player. That vampire approach is faster than you think it would be. It’s easy to imagine even more powerful enemies, like the Rooks and the Vampire Gods, to be considerably more challenging fights.

After that is a clip of a player sending a crow out to recon. The player rapidly makes their approach to the human enemies, and easily kills them with melee.

Lastly, a clip from Moat shows the potential of what fighting a vampire town is like, in complete contrast to a zombie town, like we’ve seen 100 times in games already.

As the player approaches a safehouse, vampires immediately notice. They then suddenly all stop what they’re doing, as they approach the player in unison. Some of the vampires verbally threaten the player as they attack. It can also be seen, of course, that each vampire type has a different attack pattern.

It’s also notable that most of these gameplay videos were when it is daytime in Redfall, and vampires are not at their full strength. There may be even more differences to see when the players finally experience the town in full as the game’s actual release looms near.

Redfall is releasing on May 2, 2023, to Xbox Series X|S and Windows via Steam. It is also Day One on Game Pass.