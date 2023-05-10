Rumor: Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Assassin’s Creed VR Games Delayed

In spite of the delays, both games are still expected to release this year.

Unfortunately, we have new rumors that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is undergoing delays, alongside Ubisoft’s planned Assassin’s Creed VR Game, Assassin’s Creed Nexus.

On Twitter, Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming shared this brief note:

“It seems like AC Mirage has been internally delayed from August to October. Nexus, AC’s VR offering has also been delayed a couple of months.”

Tom’s Insider Gaming debunked an earlier rumor that Assassin’s Creed Mirage was already delayed to 2024. They did note that Ubisoft had opted to pass on E3 for this year, before that event was cancelled completely. That does seem to have been a sign that Ubisoft wasn’t quite ready to reveal Assassin’s Creed Mirage in time for E3 week.

We had also reported on other rumored dates for Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s release date, on either August or June 30 of this year.

What we do know for sure is that Ubisoft had spoken about plans to make a smaller game in Assassin’s Creed Mirage after they had received a ton of fan feedback. In fact, this was the starting point of development, so fans are hopeful that Ubisoft didn’t occupy themselves making a bigger world that tries to impress with sheer volume, but instead makes those moments count.

While Assassin’s Creed is an innovator in open world video games, the franchise has always received a ton of criticism for failing to catch up to innovations from other developers and franchises. It isn’t necessarily that the franchise had become completely unlikable to gamers, as many fans are loyal to the franchise.

Rather, Ubisoft knows and has acknowledged that other open world games have seen better success improving on ideas that they won’t change or let go of.

Case in point, the towers in Assassin’s Creed are so well known and so associated with the franchise that discourse around the game revolves around it. On this Reddit from as far back as three years ago, the tower systems gets properly analyzed for its value in the franchise’s overall game design.

Our enthusiast’s conclusion? Towers shouldn’t exist in newer Assassins’ Creed games like Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok, because the games have changed so much that they don’t perform their original function anymore.

The current Assassin’s Creed team definitely worked on this and other considerations in development for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. There are, obviously, other extraneous factors affecting its development as well.

Based on Tom’s latest update, we should still reasonably expect Assassin’s Creed Mirage to release before this year ends.

There is considerably less interest in Assassin’s Creed Nexus for obvious reasons, but it doesn’t seem like Ubisoft has decided to give up on their VR project quite yet. Given we now even less about this project, there’s less information to go on until Ubisoft makes new announcements.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is expected to be released on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC, via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store.