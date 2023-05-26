Xbox Fanfest: Xbox Showcase And Starfield Direct Will Be Going To Theaters

Unfortunately, the theatre experience itself looks like it will only be in the US.

Microsoft has revealed that their upcoming Starfield Direct and Xbox Showcase event will actually be shown in theatres.

Aaron Greenberg, Microsoft’s VP of Xbox Games Marketing, tweeted this today:

“Excited to be bringing our #XboxShowcase & @StarfieldGame Direct to 25 different movie theaters on June 11th for local fans to watch and celebrate together. Tickets are free. #XboxFanFest”

Aaron also shared a link to Fathom Events, though they don’t have the registration link. You still have to register via Xbox’s own dedicated page here.

Fathom Events is one of the bigger theater events organizers in the US, owned by a consortium of AMC, Regal Cinemas, and Cinemark Holdings. Aaron may not have felt it was necessary to point out, but obviously, you won’t be able to experience this event in a theatre if you are outside the US. Of course, this event will be streamed live across multiple platforms, including YouTube and Twitch.

You will note that Fathom doesn’t just hold film screenings in theatres, and can often hold live events as well. They also do live broadcasts of events in theatres as well, such as Rifftrax Live shows, live comedy shows where comedians make fun of a movie while it is playing on stage. Upcoming events they will be broadcasting include a theatre production of The Magic Flute, and two live concerts of kpop stars BTS Suga and Tomorrow x Together.

So Fathom is more than prepared to host this Xbox promotional event live and in live broadcast, and Microsoft seems to have something huge planned.

On their sign up page, Microsoft says:

“Xbox FanFest is now a combination of exclusive in-person and virtual events, content, sweepstakes, merch, and more! We are excited to allow more fans the ability to participate with the Xbox community. By registering for Xbox FanFest, you unlock exclusives across Xbox hosted events, promotions, and curated virtual experiences hosted just for you.

Previously, Xbox FanFest has been a series of in-person events taking place around the globe, with limited access. We’ve expanded to deliver fun and excitement to millions of passionate Xbox fans all over the world through our virtual events and special offers.”

Microsoft also lists these activities that will be coming to this Fanfest:

Exclusive Xbox Official Gear and first access opportunities.

Exclusive sweepstakes

In-person and/or virtual events such as Xbox FanFest Trivia, Meet & Greets, etc.

Xbox FanFest Plus Ups – other existing Xbox events and promotions with exclusive add-ons just for Xbox FanFest fans

It certainly seems that if you’re an Xbox owner and fan, it would be well worth your while to register for the event, whether you’ll get to go to the theatre or not. You can almost forget that they’re finally going to show Starfield here –almost.