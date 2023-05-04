Starfield Will Be Far Better Than Redfall According To Phil Spencer’s Comments

The development team behind Redfall has a proven track record. Arkane has made some incredible video game projects in the past, but their latest release with Redfall failed to hit expectations from fans. Phil Spencer even commented on his disappointment over the game’s launch. However, you shouldn’t expect a similar performance when Bethesda’s Starfield comes out, and here’s why.

Phil Spencer was recently on the Kinda Funny podcast, giving a statement about the disastrous launch of Redfall. It was a disappointment for not only fans but the team at Xbox. Still, they are pushing on with the game and seeking out what they could improve on for future updates. While it remains to be seen if Arkane will be able to turn this game around, some players might be hesitant now on whether Xbox’s next big release, Starfield, will end up being a title worth their time and money.

Speaking on the same podcast, Phil Spencer was asked what they learned from failures like Redfall. That’s when Phil noted that they should have spent more time with their resources to lend a hand with projects. In particular, this should be for projects that are already midway through development when Microsoft acquires them. Apparently, Redfall was a project that was already a game project that was a good way into development when Microsoft was able to acquire the studio from the ZeniMax Media deal.

As a result, the Xbox team allowed them to continue on while they offered more resources to projects that were earlier in production. So that’s one area they are readjusting going forward, but at the same time, Phil wants to ease any nerves over Starfield. That project was early in development, which allowed the Xbox team to lend more resources to help craft the game up for a launch. That should result in the game having a solid launch later this year. But we should get a better look into the game next month as we know Microsoft’s Xbox Game Showcase in June will lead into a new deep dive for Bethesda’s Starfield.

Currently, Starfield is slated to launch into the marketplace on September 6, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the Xbox Series X/S, PC, and of course, the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. In the meantime, you can check out the full interview with Phil Spencer and the Kinda Funny podcast in the video we have embedded below.