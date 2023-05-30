Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Is Coming To PC This July

During the PlayStation Showcase, there was plenty of expectation that we would get another PC port announcement. However, that event stream came and went without any mention of a PC release. That conflicted reports with industry insiders claiming Sony would bring out a new PC port this July. Well, it turns out that Sony wasn’t keen on sharing this information during the PlayStation Showcase. However, another industry insider leaked out that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be Sony’s next PlayStation PC port this July.

Billbil-kun is a reliable industry insider, and today, the individual took to Twitter to reveal that the next PlayStation PC port coming to the marketplace will be Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. This announcement was also just confirmed. If you’re unfamiliar with the game, this title was one of the first major PlayStation 5 exclusives to land in the marketplace. The game launched in 2021, which follows Rachet and Clank as they attempt to stop Dr. Nefarious. However, with a new powerful device, rifts from other dimensions open up, causing more havoc across the galaxy.

Just like with previous Ratchet & Clank games, this is an action-adventure platformer. You’ll fight off different enemies using various weapons from your arsenal alongside solving puzzles. But now it looks like you won’t be forced to just play this game on the PlayStation 5 platform. Players can expect the game to land on the PC platform on July 26, 2023.

With the PC release, you can expect some PC-specific features. This includes ultra-wide screen support, NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS, and mouse and keyboard support. Otherwise, you can also expect the title to feature DualSense support.

This release also goes in hand with previous reports from the head of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan. In the past, it was noted that Sony would continue to release more of their line of PlayStation exclusives to the PC platform. However, players should expect the games to land on the PC platform at least two or three years after they have been released on the PlayStation 5 platform.

That is likely an incentive to get more players on the PlayStation 5 console rather than having to wait several years before they are able to get their hands on a PC port. At any rate, there is plenty of previous PlayStation exclusives that PC players are waiting on. But at the very least, we can add another game to the mix in the upcoming months. Additionally, if you want a bit more insight into Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, then we have you covered.

We have a Before You Buy coverage of the game, which you can view below. This will give you our overall impressions of the game. However, you will want to make note that this is just for the PlayStation 5 version of the game and may not reflect the experience you can have on the PC version of the game.