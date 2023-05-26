Rumor: Next PlayStation PC Port Is Coming This July

Sony just held their big PlayStation Showcase event earlier this week. It was an incredibly hyped showcase, leading us off to the big series of stream events coming this June. But we’ve started to see more reports and speculation online that suggests Sony might have held back on some of the big video game announcements during the event. One of which is a new PC port coming out in the next couple of months.

When it comes to Sony’s PlayStation Showcase, there were quite a few games available, but there might have been even more big title releases. One of the industry insiders to make this claim was Tom Henderson, who reported that there were several first-party studio titles reveals, updates, and even PlayStation hardware ready to be showcased. However, Sony opted to hold them back, and it’s not understood why. But another report came afterward that suggests there was another announcement coming to the public.

Today we’re learning from a Reddit thread that an industry insider that goes under the name The Snitch alerted followers through Discord about a new PlayStation PC port. It’s noted that this port is apparently ready to be released in July. This comes along with similar comments that Tom Henderson made regarding several video game announcements that were not highlighted during the PlayStation Showcase. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any insight into these games.

Although, The Snitch did note that this PC port coming to the marketplace in July will be another AAA video game release. Of course, now we’re left wondering just what the next mainline PC port from PlayStation will end up being. Looking back, it could be quite a few different IPs, such as The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. But if this game is still set to launch in July, it shouldn’t be too long before marketing starts to showcase what is coming out.

Regardless, there is plenty of exciting video game announcements likely to flood the internet in the coming month. We have streams like Summer Game Fest, the Xbox Showcase alongside another deep dive for Bethesda’s Starfield, and lastly, there’s the upcoming Ubisoft Forward.