Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Unlock Secret Armor Sets | All Bargainer Statue Locations

Protect yourself against Gloom and reconnect with an iconic piece of gear from Breath of the Wild by unlocking all the Bargainer Statues. These giant statues sell useful gear like bombs and other hard-to-find items, but the best stuff they’ll trade are new armor sets. The more Bargainer Statues you find, more new pieces of armor will become available. There are two major sets — the Dark Set and the Depths Set — but if you manage to unlock every Bargainer Statue you’ll unlock something even better. Learn where to find all the statues and how to complete a much bigger quest in the full guide below.

Bargainer Statue Locations

There are seven Bargainer Statues — by finding them all, you’ll unlock three unique sets of armor. Each Bargainer Statue trades Poes — glowing spirits found only in the Depths. Finding Bargainer Statues unlocks more armor sets to purchase.

Dark Set : No unique properties. A dark set of clothes similar to classic Link.

: No unique properties. A dark set of clothes similar to classic Link. Depths Set : Increases Gloom Resistance.

: Increases Gloom Resistance. Tunic of Memories: The blue tunic Link originally wears in Breath of the Wild.

Most Bargainer Statues are located in the Depths — the first Bargainer Statue will share additional statue locations when you trade 100 Poes. Most Bargainer Statues can be reactivated by talking to them once — the final statue on our list requires a complex quest to reactivate.

Bargainer Statue #1 : Lookout Landing – Found under Purah’s Lab in Lookout Landing. This is the first Bargainer Statue and the first you’ll find on the Surface map.

: Lookout Landing – Found under Purah’s Lab in Lookout Landing. This is the first Bargainer Statue and the first you’ll find on the Surface map. Bargainer Statue #2 : Construct Factory – Directly beneath Popla Hills, south of the Construct Factory underneath the Faron region.

: Construct Factory – Directly beneath Popla Hills, south of the Construct Factory underneath the Faron region. Bargainer Statue #3 : Wellspring of Wisdom – Beneath the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower, accessed from the Naydra Snowfield Chasm.

: Wellspring of Wisdom – Beneath the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower, accessed from the Naydra Snowfield Chasm. Bargainer Statue #4 : Hyrule Fields – Near the Stakijat Lightroot in the southeast of Central Hyrule, near the Riverside Stable on the surface.

: Hyrule Fields – Near the Stakijat Lightroot in the southeast of Central Hyrule, near the Riverside Stable on the surface. Bargainer Statue #5 : Wellspring of Power – Drop into the East Akkala Plains Chasm north of Tarrey Town and travel northwest to the Wellspring of Power.

: Wellspring of Power – Drop into the East Akkala Plains Chasm north of Tarrey Town and travel northwest to the Wellspring of Power. Bargainer Statue #6 : Forgotten Temple – Directly beneath the Forgotten Temple on the surface, right next to the Yisuayam Lightroot.

: Forgotten Temple – Directly beneath the Forgotten Temple on the surface, right next to the Yisuayam Lightroot. Bargainer Statue #7: Great Abandoned Central Mine – Located underneath the Great Abandoned Central Mine, directly beneath the Temple of Time on the surface.

The Great Abandoned Central Mine Bargainer Statue isn’t active when you find it — you’ll need to activate it. You’ll need to complete several steps to begin the ‘A Call From The Depths‘ quest. You need to find four eyes on the Surface and drop them down into the chasms below. Before you can do that, check out the full quest guide below.

Difficult Bargainer Statue | A Call From The Depths Quest

The Bargainer Statue here is located underneath the mine facility structure. Go south of the Forge Construct to discover a large underground chamber beneath the building — there’s a truly massive Bargainer Statue, one of the few complete statues in the depths.

To unlock this statue, you must complete a puzzle. Go to the base of the Great Plateau marked on the map — there’s a rocky barrier at the base of the water near the Great Plateau North Chasm. Bomb the cracks to drain the lake on the Great Plateau.

Talk to the Bargainer Statue in the drained lake. It will tell you to go to the Temple of Time. The temple is straight ahead — you’ll reach it by following the steps at the top of the drained lake. Talk to the Shrine statue to learn about the hidden Bargainer Statue described above.

This begins the side adventure ‘Call from the Depths‘ — this is the only way to activate the last Bargainer Statue.

Around the Great Plateau you’ll get marked locations. There are eyes at each of these four locations — north, south, east and west. There is a chasm at each of the four directions. At each location, drop one of four pieces of an eye.

Eye #1 : Great Plateau North Chasm — The eye is in the pond directly south of the chasm. Use the Ultrahand to collect it from the water. Drop it into the chasm to deliver it to the underground Bargainer Statue.

: Great Plateau North Chasm — The eye is in the pond directly south of the chasm. Use the Ultrahand to collect it from the water. Drop it into the chasm to deliver it to the underground Bargainer Statue. Eye #2 : Eastern Abbey – Bomb the weak rock barrier to find the hidden eye. Down below, attach the eye to a minecart and ride back to the Central Mine.

: Eastern Abbey – Bomb the weak rock barrier to find the hidden eye. Down below, attach the eye to a minecart and ride back to the Central Mine. Eye #3 : Great Plateau West Chasm – Melt the ice block on the edge of the chasm to reveal the eye. In the Depths, use the mine tracks to return to the base of the Bargainer Statue.

: Great Plateau West Chasm – Melt the ice block on the edge of the chasm to reveal the eye. In the Depths, use the mine tracks to return to the base of the Bargainer Statue. Eye #4: Great Plateau South Chasm – At the southern chasm, use Recall to lift the sky island chunk and collect the hidden eye underneath. Take the eye up to the flying Zonai Wing and attach fans to fly to the Central Mine.

After dropping each eye down into the chasm, drop down and use Autobuild to construct a vehicle. Glue the eye to the vehicle and take off toward the Central Mine Bargainer Statue.