Humanity: Fate Trial 03 – Hop, Skip, and Jump Puzzle Guide

There are a lot of new mechanics introduced in Fate, the third chapter of Humanity, and Trial 03: Hop, Skip, and Jump is no exception. The level introduces limits on how many command tiles can be placed in a single level. Completing the level is relatively simple, however, completing it while getting both of the Goldies can be a little more tricky.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Choice Trial 03: Hop, Skip, and Jump in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Trial 03: Hop, Skip, and Jump Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to be thinking a few steps ahead so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level if you dropped a Goldy with the knowledge of how to do it in one try.

When you start the level, you’ll be told about limited commands. Essentially, in some levels, you’ll only be able to use a command a limited number of times represented by the numbers next to each command at the top of the screen.

Once you’ve gone over the tutorial, immediately turn the line of people to their right and then to the left so that they’ll walk toward the first Goldy. Drop down to the grass below the Goldy and place the Long Jump tile there so that they’ll get the Goldy and then make it to the next platform.

On the second platform, turn the line before it walks over the People Switch and then place the regular Jump command so that they’ll jump up to the elevated side of the area with the grass. Snake them around so that they step on the People Switch there, turn back and fall down to the lower section of the platform, step on the People Switch while turning to face the highest section of the level on the third platform, and then walk over a High Jump command.

Jump up to the third platform and place a turn command underneath the Goldy there so that the group will walk down to the exit goal. Once all of that is ready, hit the power tile and the line will complete the level while getting both Goldies.