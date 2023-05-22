Humanity: Awakening Trial 06 – Goldy Arches Puzzle Guide

Trial 06: Goldy Arches is the final puzzle in Awakening, the first chapter in Humanity. The level serves as something of a test for a lot of the mechanics that players have been using up to this point, all while juggling two constantly moving people streams.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Awakening Trial 06: Goldy Arches in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

More Humanity guides:

Trial 06: Goldy Arches Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to be thinking a few steps ahead so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level if you dropped a Goldy with the knowledge of how to do it in one try.

When you first gain control in the level, read the tutorial box that’s marked on the ground next to you. It’ll tell you that Float can be used to let people survive long falls that they normally wouldn’t be able to. Place two Float commands at the end of both people streams to let them safely fall to the ground below them.

After they land, let the streams walk to the edge of the platform and then turn them each to step on the people switches in the corners of the platform to make a large runway appear in the center of the platform.

Snake the streams around the edge of the platform and then have them climb up and on top of the runway. When they get on top of it, turn both streams to face the large gap in the center of the level and then place a Long Jump command at the edge of the runway. Place a Float in the space before hitting the Long Jump to have them sail across the gap to the other side of the level.

Jump into the flow of people to make it to the other side. When they land, immediately turn both groups to the outside of the platform and then turn them again so that they’re facing the two fans in the corner of the platform. In the space before touching the fan, place a Float command. This will have them float across again, this time grabbing the remaining two Goldies and then be fed back into the stream of people.

Don’t follow the jumping streams, instead, place long jump commands across from the climbable walls that are on the opposite side of the platform you’re standing on. Turn both streams towards the walls and then have them walk across the jump command and climb the walls. Once they make it to the top, the level will be complete.