Mortal Kombat 1 PC System Requires Unveiled

Mortal Kombat fans were treated to the official announcement of the next mainline installment this past week. After the conclusion of Mortal Kombat 11, fans might have assumed that the next game would continue on the storyline with the release of Mortal Kombat 12. But that wasn’t the case; instead, we were treated to the reveal of Mortal Kombat 1.

We know that this next game is going to feature a new storyline. However, if you’re planning to play this game on the PC platform, you might be more inclined to know its PC system requirements. Fortunately, the official Steam page for the game has been posted, highlighting the system requirements for the game. Of course, the system requirements could change, especially since this game was just revealed. But with the launch slated in September, you have plenty of time to ensure your PC can at least run this game with the system requirements offered.

Mortal Kombat 1 Minimum PC System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 | AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 or AMD Radeon RX 470 or Intel Arc A750

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

Mortal Kombat Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Intel Arc™ A770

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

As mentioned, Mortal Kombat 1 will feature a new storyline. It’s said that this game will have a new timeline where characters we’ve come to know over the decades now will have a new introduction. We don’t know if their abilities will be altered, but their relationships with certain characters, origins, and more might be completely different.

When it comes to Mortal Kombat 1’s release date, players can mark it down on their calendars for a launch on September 19, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the supposed leaked guest characters that will be showing up in the game right here. Furthermore, we know this title will feature microtransactions, but we’re still waiting on the specifics to come out regarding the in-game currency. While we wait for the game to release, you can check out the reveal trailer in the video we have embedded above.