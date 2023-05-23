Ed Boon Explains Mortal Kombat 1 Title Change

Update:

While we couldn’t embed the Kommunity Chat video because of its age restrictions, it has gained over 210K views. Here are what some players had to say.

I’m really hoping to get Smoke, Reptile and Ermac in this game. Chloe Valentino – YouTube Comment

I hope you guys bring back Reptile as a playable character. He’s a classic. Das112293 – YouTube Comment

What I’d love to see from MK1 would be way more energetic and engaging music and sound design than 11. Kiran Darai – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

Mortal Kombat fans were overjoyed with the official reveal of the next video game installment. However, it was unveiled to be a bit different than what some of us might have expected. Mortal Kombat 11 successor was speculated to be Mortal Kombat 12, a new chapter that would continue on the narrative journey for Mortal Kombat fans. But that’s not going to be quite the case as instead, the next game was unveiled to be Mortal Kombat 1.

Recently, Ed Boon, the mind behind the Mortal Kombat franchise and co-creator of NetherRealm Studios, spoke about the game on the official Mortal Kombat YouTube channel. It was during this conversation that Ed Boon revealed that this is not a continuation storyline for Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, it’s a completely new universe and story. As a result, they wanted to emphasize that with the title name for this next installment. But that wasn’t all, as players can expect a few unique changes.

In this upcoming game, we’ll find that Mortal Kombat 1 will feature some of our favorite characters from the past installments of the franchise. Players will find that the game will include new roles, relationships, and introductions of these characters. So it should be exciting to see what changes are made specifically for these characters, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer for the next trailer to highlight them.

With that said, we know that this game will feature Liu Kang as the Fire God as he uses his newfound powers from Mortal Kombat 11 to venture back in time to train under the first champion of the Mortal Kombat tournament, the Great Kung Lao. Of course, we can also expect a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities when Mortal Kombat 1 launches into the marketplace.

Currently, Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch on September 19, 2023. When the game does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, while we wait for more marketing materials to release for this game, you can check out the entire conversation with Ed Boon in the video right here. Likewise, the announcement trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 can be viewed in the video below. Lastly, it appears some of the guest characters might have leaked out early, which you can read about right here.