Amazon Leaked The Character Roster For Mortal Kombat 1 First DLC Pack

The Mortal Kombat franchise fans were treated to the official first reveal of the next installment this week. We got word that the next installment will be titled Mortal Kombat 1, which follows after the events of Mortal Kombat 11. We’re eager to see how the storyline campaign will play out with a new timeline. Of course, just like with previous Mortal Kombat games, we expect plenty of guest characters to show up along the way.

Today it looks like Amazon.it might have just leaked out the first selection of characters to be featured in Kombat Pack 1. This is just a report from what was posted on Amazon, and it could very well be false. But if it’s not false, you’ll find six playable characters and five Kameo characters. So, for now, take these characters as nothing more than a rumor right now.

Kombat Pack 1 Leak

Quan Chi

Omni Man

Ermac

Peacemaker

Takeda

Homelander

Tremor

Johnny Cage

Khameleon

Mavado

Ferra

Jean Claude Van Damme Skin

There are some slight contradictions here as fans quickly point out that they have Johnny Cage listed as a Kameo character, but this character was already confirmed to be in the main roster. So it could very well be that this selection of characters is fake.

Whatever the case might be, we likely have a little ways to go before NetherRealm Studios reveals what characters might show up next through a DLC pack release. Meanwhile, we know that this next game will include a new fighting system, game modes, and plenty of brutal fatalities. Additionally, it was revealed that microtransactions would be added for this game called Dragon Krystals. Although, we’re still waiting to see just what players can expect to use these Dragon Krystals for within the game.

As for the narrative, after the end of Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath, Liu Kang has gained the Crown of Souls and the powers of Kronika. Using these powers, Liu Kang went back in time to train under the first Mortal Kombat tournament champion, the Great Kung Lao.

Currently, Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch on September 19, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the official announcement trailer for the game in the video we have embedded above.