Mortal Kombat 1 Players Will Be Presented With Microtransactions

Mortal Kombat fans were thrilled to receive the announcement of a new game. It’s been highly rumored and speculated what the next game would bring. While most of us assumed that we would receive Mortal Kombat 12, the folks over at NetherRealm Studios threw a slight curveball at us. Instead of being dubbed Mortal Kombat 12, we’re getting Mortal Kombat 1.

In this reboot of sorts, players would be getting a new thrilling campaign storyline with a new fighting system, game modes, and of course, it wouldn’t be a Mortal Kombat game without some insane fatalities. But while we have a new game coming our way, it’s worth noting that this title will have some microtransactions you could potentially partake in. Thanks to a report from Gamerant, we’re finding out that the official FAQ page for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 mention microtransactions.

Unfortunately, details of what exactly you’ll be able to use these microtransactions for remain a mystery. However, here is what’s being said under the FAQ page, specifically asking about the cost of Mortal Kombat 1. The answer goes into stating that this game will run players $69.99 for a physical and digital standard release. But those that opt for one of the more premium tiers of the game will gain access to Dragon Krystals.

In particular, those that purchase the $109.99 Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition will come packed with 1,250 Dragon Krystals. Meanwhile, the Mortal Kombat Kollector’s Edition, for $249.99, will give you 2,700 Dragon Krystals. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a bit longer before NetherRealm is ready to unveil just what players can spend their Dragon Krystals on and how much these in-game currency bundles might run players at launch.

At any rate, we don’t have too much longer of a wait to endure before we fight it out with the upcoming game. Currently, Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch on September 19, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the official Mortal Kombat 1 announcement trailer in the video we have embedded above. Likewise, you can check out our breakdown of the announcement trailer that dropped earlier today right here.

Of course, if you’re still needing to catch up on the game, there’s Mortal Kombat 11 that sets up the events of this upcoming game. You can check out our Before You Buy video coverage of Mortal Kombat 11 in the video below.