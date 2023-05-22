Humanity: Awakening Trial 04 – Air Flow Puzzle Guide

Trial 04: Air Flow in Awakening, the first chapter of Humanity, introduces fans that blow human streams across long distances. While Air Flow serves as the mechanic’s introduction, the level can definitely be a little complex for those looking to pick up both of the Goldies in the level.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Awakening Trial 04: Air Flow in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Trial 04: Air Flow Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to be thinking a few steps ahead so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level if you dropped a Goldy with the knowledge of how to do it in one try.

When you first gain control in the level, jump across to the platform that the people stream is walking toward and then turn them to the right. Jump to the next platform that you just redirected them to and turn them left.

Walk all the way across to the next platform that the people are floating to and turn them to the left so that they turn and then float to the Goldy in the corner of the level. When they reach the Goldy, turn them around so that the float back to the platform they were just on.

When the front of the crowd gets back to the platform, turn them to their right to send them floating back across the level.

When they make it to the platform turn the people to the left and then right, then right again to get to the platform with the first People Switch on it. Turn the group so that it snakes around and presses down the switch and then returns to the platforms it was just on.

With the first switch pressed, turn the group so that it goes across the gap that now has fans powering it and then turn them to the right to get to the next People Switch.

Snake them around again so that they hit the switch and then jump back to the platform they just jumped from.

Instead of sending them forward, however, to float across the gap and activate the third People Switch, snake the group around the edge of the platform they’ll jump to after activating the second switch and then turn them to the platform with the third switch so that they won’t be stepping on it when they arrive there.

As soon as the group lands, turn them to the left so that they fly all the way across to the other side of the level to the second Goldy. Turn the group to the right to get the Goldy and then they’ll be floated across the gap to rejoin the rest of the line.

With the line feeding back into itself, return to the platform between the second and third people switches. Remove the turns that you added so that the stream would avoid the third switch and now let them float directly from the second switch to the third one.

When the people start walking over it, a new platform will appear. Turn the group to the left and then to the right when they reach the new platform and then to the right once more to make it to the exit goal. The Goldies may not make it to the goal right away, but if you wait for them to make it through the level, they’ll both be counted as collected.